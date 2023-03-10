Many famous names in Hollywood have yet to take home an Academy Award

The 95th Academy Awards will be taking place in Los Angeles this weekend.

The biggest event in the cinematic world, the Oscars is the cream of the crop when it comes to award ceremonies. Stars will be lining up along the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre, whilst anticipation amongst fans grows as to who will take home the most acclaimed prize of Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director.

Films up for nominations include The Whale, starring Brendan Frazer, Everything Everywhere All At Once which has already won big at the Spirit Awards, Tar starring Cate Blanchett and Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front.

But, whilst we prepare to celebrate the wins this weekend, there are many famous actors who have never won an Oscar, including some huge household names. Here’s everything you need to know about who has never taken home an Academy Award.

Actors who have never won Oscars include: Tom Cruise, Glenn Close and Johnny Depp

Tom Cruise may be one of Hollywood's most popular actors, but the Top Gun and Mission Impossible star has yet to take home an Academy Award, despite three nominations. Cruise was nominated for Best Actor in 1992 for Born on the Fourth of July and again in 1997 for Jerry Maguire. In 2000 he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Magnolia, but lost out to Michael Caine.

Glenn Close holds the record for the actress with the most nominations, who has never won. She has been nominated eight times so far, losing out in both the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories.

Sir Ian McKellen has been nominated twice but has yet to win an Oscar. He first lost out in 1998 when he was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Gods and Monster. In 2001 he was nominated as Best Supporting Actor for his outstanding performance as Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings franchise. but he lost out again to Jim Broadbent.