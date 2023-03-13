Michelle Yeoh made history at the 95th Oscars as Everything Everywhere All At Once took home a clutch of major awards. The multiverse sci-fi epic, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (a.k.a, The Daniels), claimed seven prizes including three acting gongs, Best Directing and the highly coveted Best Picture.
Bagging the Oscar for Best Leading Actress, Yeoh became the first woman from an Asian background to win the award.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taking to the stage, she said: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. Dream big, dreams do come true. Ladies, never let anyone tell you you are past your prime.”
She added: “This is history in the making.”
Brendan Fraser also won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity in The Whale, completing a dramatic career comeback after years out of the spotlight. The Mummy actor, 54, was visibly emotional as he thanked director Darren Aronofsky for “throwing me a creative life-line”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All Quiet On The Western Front enjoyed a successful night as well, continuing its runaway success at the Baftas last month, by securing four awards including Best Cinematography and Original Score.
The full list of Oscar winners 2023
Best Picture
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best Directing
- Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (WINNER)
- The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh
- The Fabelmans — Steven Spielberg
- Tár — Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness — Ruben Östlund
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Brendan Fraser in The Whale (WINNER)
- Austin Butler in Elvis
- Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Paul Mescal in Aftersun
- Bill Nighy in Living
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
- Cate Blanchett in Tár
- Ana de Armas in Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
- Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
- Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
- Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau in The Whale
- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Costume Design
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Sound
- Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Women Talking — screenplay by Sarah Polley (WINNER)
- All Quiet on the Western Front — screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — written by Rian Johnson
- Living — written by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick — screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Best Original Screenplay
- Everything Everywhere All at Once — written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (WINNER)
- The Banshees of Inisherin — written by Martin McDonagh
- The Fabelmans — written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
- Tár — written by Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness — written by Ruben Östlund
Best Live-Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (WINNER)
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best Original Song
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Naatu Naatu from RRR; Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose (WINNER)
- Applause from Tell It Like a Woman — music and lyrics by Diane Warren
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick — music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler
- This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once — music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front — Germany (WINNER)
- Argentina, 1985 — Argentina
- Close — Belgium
- EO — Poland
- The Quiet Girl — Ireland
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- The Whale (WINNER)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best Documentary Feature
- Navalny (WINNER)
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
Best Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers (WINNER)
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best Film Editing
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Everything Everywhere All at Once — Paul Rogers (WINNER)
- The Banshees of Inisherin — Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Elvis — Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- Tár — Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick — Eddie Hamilton