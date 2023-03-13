The 95th Oscars award ceremony saw wins for the likes of Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh made history at the 95th Oscars as Everything Everywhere All At Once took home a clutch of major awards. The multiverse sci-fi epic, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (a.k.a, The Daniels), claimed seven prizes including three acting gongs, Best Directing and the highly coveted Best Picture.

Bagging the Oscar for Best Leading Actress, Yeoh became the first woman from an Asian background to win the award .

Taking to the stage, she said: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. Dream big, dreams do come true. Ladies, never let anyone tell you you are past your prime.”

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

She added: “This is history in the making.”

Brendan Fraser also won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity in The Whale , completing a dramatic career comeback after years out of the spotlight. The Mummy actor, 54, was visibly emotional as he thanked director Darren Aronofsky for “throwing me a creative life-line”.

All Quiet On The Western Front enjoyed a successful night as well, continuing its runaway success at the Baftas last month, by securing four awards including Best Cinematography and Original Score.

The full list of Oscar winners 2023

Best Picture

Best Directing

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (WINNER)

The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans — Steven Spielberg

Tár — Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness — Ruben Östlund

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser in The Whale (WINNER)

Austin Butler in Elvis

in Elvis Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Brendan Fraser, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for The Whale poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ruth Carter, winner of Best Costume Design award for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking — screenplay by Sarah Polley (WINNER)

All Quiet on the Western Front — screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — written by Rian Johnson

Living — written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick — screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once — written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (WINNER)

The Banshees of Inisherin — written by Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans — written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tár — written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness — written by Ruben Östlund

Best Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

(L-R) Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley, Seamus O’Hara, winners of Best Short Film (Live Action) award for An Irish Goodbye, attends the Governors Ball during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (WINNER)

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu from RRR ; Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose (WINNER)

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman — music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick — music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once — music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front — Germany (WINNER)

Argentina, 1985 — Argentina

Close — Belgium

EO — Poland

The Quiet Girl — Ireland

Edward Berger, winner of the Best International Feature Film award for “All Quiet on the Western Front,” poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale (WINNER)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Documentary Feature

Navalny (WINNER)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

(L-R) Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae and Diane Becker, winners of the Best Documentary Feature award award for “Navalny,” pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers (WINNER)

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Film Editing

