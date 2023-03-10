Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Paul Mescal and more will take home the “Everybody Wins” goodie bags

All of the nominees will be heading to the Dolby Theatre dreaming of lifting one of the little gold men.

But sadly not everyone can be a winner at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (12 March). However even the losers will not go home empty handed.

The lavish “Everyone Wins” gift bags will be back once again for the ceremony this year. Put together by Distinctive Assests, the goodie haul is famous for the extravagant presents that the nominees take home.

From plots of land to luxury holidays, skincare products, bottles of booze and even chocolate. It is sure to provide plenty of consolation for the runners up.

Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Paul Mescal and all of the nominees across the categories will recieve a gift bag on Sunday night. Here is all you need to know:

What is inside the lavish Oscar gift bags?

The unofficial gift bags have been distributed to attendees of the glitzy ceremony in Los Angeles since 2002 by Distinctive Assets. The “Everyone Wins” goodie bag comes with lavish gifts and prizes, so nobody leaves the ceremony empty handed.

The handouts given to celebrities seem to get more and more outrageous every year and 2023 is no different. The package this year is valued at over $100,000 - not bad if you can get your hands on it!

Oscar statues is seen on the champagne carpet in the celebrity arrivals area as preparations are underway for the 95th Oscars in Hollywood, California. Picture: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

For 2023, the swag includes skincare products from Miage, luggage and flip-flops from Havainas, hair restoration products from Bauman Medical, silk pillowcase from Blush Silks, a travel pillow from PETA as well as gifts from the likes of All Better Co., Bored Rebel, Daily Energy Cards, Effecti-cal, Kind Reason Co., KnowingLabs, Maison Construction and more.

The bag will also include hauls from food and drink companies such as Frontera Wines, Good Girl Chocolate and Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila, plus even more. It also includes even more lavish surprises such as plots of land in Australia, luxury holidays to Italy, facial rejuvenation procedures and body sculpting.

Who gets the Oscar gift bags?

All nominees attending the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (12 March) will recieve the gift bag. It means that even if they don’t get to lift the little golden trophy, they will not leave empty handed.

Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and more are among the names nominated for awards at the 2023 Oscars.

What has been said about the bags?

InStyle reports that Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said: “We are excited and proud to once again be creating what is known worldwide as the ultimate swag bag. While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose.

“Most of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood’s Biggest Night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.