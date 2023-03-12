Michelle Yeoh is one of the favourites to win Best Actress at the Oscars

Michelle Yeoh could become the first non-white person to win Best Actress at the Oscars in over 20 years.

The acclaimed actor is one of the front-runners for her turn in the A24 hit Everything Everywhere All At Once. It is the first time she has been nominated for an Academy Award during her illustrious career.

Her co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu are also up for acting awards at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (12 March). But while they will be walking down the carpert - it will not be red in 2023!

But is the Everything Everywhere All At Once star married? Who is Jean Todt - here is all you need to know:

Is Michelle Yeoh married?

The Oscar nominated actor is not currently married. She was previously married to Hong Kong entrepreneur Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1992.

She has been dating Jean Todt since 2004 and the couple became engaged in 2008. However in the 15 years since becoming engaged, they have not married.

Who is Jean Todt?

Born in France in 1946, he started as a rally co-driver. Starting in 1966, his career lasted until 1981 after which he transitioned into the management side and became director of Peugeot Talbot Sport.

Todt later became director of the then Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team and was later appointed chief executive officer of Ferrari. From 2009 to 2021 he served as the president of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile).

Does Michelle Yeoh have children?

The Malaysian acting legend does not have children. She left acting when she was 28 after starring in Yes. Madam and Magnificent Warriors in a bid to start a family, however she discovered that she was unable to have them.