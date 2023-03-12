If Michelle Yeoh wins tonight, her victory would make Academy Awards history

With the possibility of some ground-breaking first-time winners and significant career milestones, the Academy Awards on Sunday night could make history.

Five of the nominees for Best Actress this year are white, with the exception of Michelle Yeoh, who is nominated for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Yeoh has already received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for her performance in the quirky comedy drama, and would become the first Asian-American to win the award if she is victorious on Sunday night.

But when was the last time a non-white actress scooped the award, and how many people of colour have taken home a Best Actress trophy in the past? Here is everything you need to know.

Who was the last non-white woman to win Best Actress?

Ahead of the 2023 Oscar awards ceremony, you have to go back 21 years to find the last non-white woman to have won the Best Actress award.

That was Halle Berry at the 2002 Academy Awards, who won for her portrayal of Leticia Musgrove, the struggling widow at the centre of romantic drama Monster’s Ball.

Not only is Berry the last woman of colour to have won the award, she was also the first, and remains (at the time of writing) the only person of colour with a Best Actress award under their belt.

Halle Berry accepts her Oscar for Best Actress for Monster’s Ball during the 74th Academy Awards in 2002 (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Michelle Yeoh win?

Best Actress is arguably one of the closest awards to call this year, with Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett both flitting from bookies’ favourite to second-favourite to take home the famous statue.

Both actresses have picked up Best Actress awards at multiple other award ceremonies this awards season for their performances in Everything Everywhere All At One and Tár respectively.

However, Yeoh is currently pipping Blanchett in the odds after picking up the award at the Independent Spirit Awards, according to aggregator website Oddschecker . Her odds sit at 24/23, but Blanchett isn’t far behind with odds of 17/10.

Other nominees in the category include Ana De Armas (100/1) for Blonde, Michelle Williams (50/1) for The Fabelmans and Andrea Riseborough (66/1) for To Leslie.

While nominees such as Andrea Riseborough may have an outside chance of winning, the excitement of the category will continue into the evening of the ceremony. But who will it be - Michelle or Cate?

Everything Everywhere All At Once has had an incredibly strong award season run so far, with oddsmakers predicting that the film will continue in its success and cinch the statue for Best Film.