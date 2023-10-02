Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford will be reprising their roles as Hardin and Tessa in After Everything

The fifth instalment of the After films, After Everything will be coming to Amazon Prime this week for UK viewers.

The long wait is over, with fans of the franchise finally getting to catch up on what Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) has been up to after his romance with Tessa (Josephine Langford). The new movie will start off in London, as Hardin struggles with writer's block he decides to visit an old flame and ask for her forgiveness.

Based on the novels by Anna Todd which started out as Harry Styles fanfiction, the fifth movie was a surprise as this instalment has no book to influence the plot, so anything could happen.

So what can we expect from After Everything? Here's what we know so far.

When will After Everything be released on Amazon Prime?

After Everything will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from October 3. British audiences have had to wait slightly longer, with the movie launching in the US on September 13.

The film was announced on the After Everything Twitter account in August 2022 by Hero Fiennes Tiffin. He revealed to fans: "I am so excited to finally share some massive news with you all. We have just wrapped filming on the fifth After movie. I can't tell you too much about it just yet, but I can tell you that it will be called After Everything and I cannot wait for you all to see it."

What is After Everything about?

After Everything is the fifth film in the After franchise. Whilst the first four were based on the novels by Anna Todd, this instalment has no book to influence the plot, so fans can expect plenty of surprises. It's expected that Hardin and Tessa's love story will continue to be explored, despite the dramatic end of the last film. Whilst most of the movie will be set in Lisbon, Portugal as Hardin visits an old flame to ask for her forgiveness.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the teaser trailer for After Everything shows us Hardin as an author living in London and struggling with writer's block. He decides to travel to Lisbon in Portugal to reconnect with old flame Natalie Kingsley (Mimi Webb) who isn't thrilled to see him. In the clips he admits he is "not ready to move on" from Tessa and is determined to win her back. There are lots of sneak peaks including a dramatic punch up between Hardin and Benjamin Mascolo's character Sebastian and even a wedding altar - does this mean Hardin and Tessa are going to get their happy ever after?

You can watch the trailer for After Everything below:

Who stars in After Everything?

Hero Fiennes Tiffin will be reprising his role as Hardin, alongside his co-star Josephine Langford who will be playing love interest Tessa. The new trailer also features Mimi Keene from Sex Education, who will be playing Hardin's former flame Natalie Kingsley and Benjamin Mascolo who will star as villain Sebastian.

Will Tessa be in After Everything?

Tessa will be featured in After Everything, played by Josephine Langford, the film will depict Hardin as he struggles to get over their relationship.

What book is After Everything based on?

After Everything is the fifth and final movie in the After series, based on the books by Anna Todd which started life as Harry Styles fanfiction. Viewers were surprised to hear there would be a fifth film as there are only four books in the franchise, so the plot is telling a story that hasn't been covered by the novels.

There has been a new film released every year since 2019. The four other After films include: After (2019), After We Collided (2020), After We Fell (2021), After Ever Happy (2022).