Marvel Studios’ trailer for Season Two of Loki features Tom Hiddleston, Own Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan

Marvel's Loki will be returning to our screens this week for its second season. The god of mischief is back following the successful first season and its dramatic ending.

Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role as Loki, alongside Owen Wilson's Morbius with the plot for the second series revolving around Loki "Time-Slipping". Marvel have been keeping us entertained with teaser trailers ahead of the latest series, one even depicted Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) working in McDonalds.

The second season is included in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it's predicted to be more dark and terrifying than the last instalment. The story could also possibly continue with a third season, after Executive Producer Nate Moore explained they had envisioned "multiple" seasons in an interview with IndieWire.

So when is Loki Season 2 coming out? Here's everything we need to know about the return of the god of mischief.

When is the release date for Loki season 2?

Loki Season 2 will be coming out on Disney+ on Friday 6 October. Made up of six episodes that air weekly, the finale will take place on 9 November.

What will Loki Season 2 be about?

Loki Season 2 will pick up after the dramatic season 1 finale. We don't have much detail to go off, other than the teaser trailers that have been released which show Loki "Time-Slipping", which is causing problems for not just him and the universe but also Morbius and Sylvie who is shown as working in McDonalds, who shared a sneak peak clip in August.

Kang the Conqueror is also expected to feature in Loki Season 2 after the end-credit sequence for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania showed the familiar faces of Loki and Morbius in a crowd.

The synopsis from Marvel reads: "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority."

Who stars in Loki Season 2?

All your favourite characters from Loki Season 1 will be reprising their roles from Tom Hiddleston's Loki to Owen Wilson's Morbius. Despite what happened in the explosive Season 1 finale which saw the Sacred Timeline destroyed, Sophia Di Martino is back as Sylvie and Gugu Mbatha-Raw returns as Ravonna.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor Jonathan Majors will be joining the series as Kang the Conqueror, whilst new additions to the cast include Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan as a TVA employee Ouroboros.

Owen Wilson as Mobius and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 (Photo: Gareth Gatrell. © 2023 MARVEL.)

Here is the cast line-up for Loki Season 2:

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely/Kang the Conqueror

Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Eugene Cordero as Casey

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes

Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a few teaser trailers for the upcoming season of Loki have been shared, with the most recent one featuring Tom Hiddleston, Jonathan Majors, and Ke Huy Quan. It depicts Loki being pulled through time in something called a "Time-Slip". You can watch the latest Loki Season 2 trailer below.

Will there be a Loki Season 3?

Whilst Loki Season 3 has yet to be confirmed, it's definitely a possibility that there could be a third instalment. Speaking to IndieWire in April 2021, executive producer Nate Moore explained they had envisioned "multiple" seasons.

Moore said: "I think there’s a lot of storytelling in Loki that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off.