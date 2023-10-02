Mirren told the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme ‘I think I can see, but sometimes I can’t see, because, I can’t see who in this room is Jewish’

Dame Helen Mirren has revealed it is a “very delicate balance” playing people of a different heritage.

The 78-year-old Oscar-winning actress made the comments on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme ahead of the release of her latest movie, Golda, which sees Mirren depict the former Israeli Prime Minister who was dubbed the “Iron Lady of Israel”.

In January 2022, her casting was questioned by Dame Maureen Lipman, who explained at the time: “The Jewishness of the character is so integral”. There has been further debate surrounding non-Jewish actors portraying Jewish characters following Bradley Cooper using a prosthetic nose in his depiction of composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro.

So, when is Golda coming out in UK cinemas, what is it about and what has Dame Helen Mirren said about playing Golda Meir? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the release date for Golda?

Golda will be available to watch in UK cinemas from Friday 6 October.

Dame Helen Mirren attends the “Golda” Special Screening in London (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

What is Golda about?

Golda tells the story of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir and the choices she made during the Yom Kippur War in 1973 when Egypt, Syria and Jordan launched a surprise attack on the holiest day of the Jewish calender.

The official synopsis reads: “Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren), faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction, must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), with millions of lives in the balance.”

Is there a trailer for Golda?

Yes, you can watch the official trailer for Golda below.

Who stars in Golda?

Dame Helen Mirren will be leading the way as Golda Meir, with Rami Heuberger starring as Israeli Minister of Defence Moshe Dayan and Lior Ashkenazi playing Golda’s chief of staff David Elazar. Liev Shrieber from Schindler’s List will play US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Belfast actor Kit Rakusen will star as Israeli diplomat Gideon Meir.

Here is the cast line-up for Golda:

Dame Helen Mirren as Golda Meir

Rami Heuberger as Moshe Dayan

Lior Ashkenazi as David Elazar

Liev Shrieber as US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

Kit Rakusen as Gideon Meir

Camille Cottin as Lou Kaddar

Dominic Mafham as Haim Bar-Lev

Who was Golda Meir?

Golda Meir was the fourth Prime Minister of Israel and first ever female PM. She took up office in 1969 after serving as labour minister and foreign minister in the Israeli government. During her five years in office she led the state of Israel during some of its most turbulent times including the Yom Kippur War in 1973 and the Munich Olympics massacre in 1972.

Golda Meir at a London Press Conference in November 1970 (Photo: Harry Dempster/Express/Getty Images)

What has Helen Mirren said about playing Golda Meir?

On October 1, Mirren appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg where she was asked about non-Jewish actors playing Jewish roles, as well as the backlash faced by Bradley Cooper for his use of a prosthetic nose in his depiction of composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro.

Mirren said: “I think I can see, but sometimes I can’t see, because, I can’t see who in this room is Jewish.”

She continued: “We are all such an amazing mix and certainly I don’t have an issue with Kirk Douglas playing a Viking. Kirk Douglas was Jewish. I think the whole question of assuming a certain physiognomy because you’re playing a particular race. There is something offensive about that.”

She added: “On the other hand, if you’re playing Leonard Bernstein, and this is really what Leonard Bernstein looked like, you know, maybe it’s a good idea. As I said, it’s a very delicate balance.”

In January 2022, Dame Maureen Lipman, known for her roles in Coronation Street, Plebs and The Pianist, questioned the decision behind casting Mirren as Golda Meir, amid an ongoing discussion about non-Jewish actors portraying Jewish characters.

