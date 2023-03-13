Upon accepting the award, the audience sang Happy Birthday to actor James Martin who played the role of Lorcan

An Irish Goodbye has won the award for Best Live Action Short Film at the Oscars.

Directed and written by Ross White (Roy) and Tom Berkeley (Roy), An Irish Goodbye tells the story of two estranged brothers who come together after the death of their mother. Set on a rural farm in Ireland, it stars James Martin (Ups and Downs) in the role of Lorcan alongside Seamus O’Hara (The Northman), who plays his older brother Turlough.

After receiving the award there were emotional scenes as the filmmakers shared with the theatre full of Hollywood A-Listers that it was Martin’s birthday. Spending their remaining time on stage they lead the audience in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to the Northern Irish actor.

Following the film’s success at the Academy Awards and the BAFTAs, people have been left wondering how they can catch a glimpse of this critically acclaimed hit. Here’s everything you need to know about where you can watch An Irish Goodbye.

What is An Irish Goodbye about?

“An Irish Goodbye” cast Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley and Seamus O’Hara attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The official synopsis on BBC iPlayer reads: “Set against the backdrop of a working farm in rural Northern Ireland, this Bafta and Oscar-winning black comedy follows the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan following the untimely death of their mother. Under the watchful eye of oddball parish priest Father O’Shea, the brothers’ pained reunion is worsened by the fact Turlough must now make new care arrangements for Lorcan, who has Down Syndrome.”

Adding: “A robust and dedicated farmer, Lorcan’s dream of continuing to work the land he grew up on is thwarted when Turlough decides he’s sending him to live with their aunt on the other side of Ireland. But when the brothers discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mother, Lorcan senses an opportunity: he’ll only agree to leave the farm once he and Turlough have completed every single wish on their mother’s list - all 100 of them.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Floodlight released a trailer for the short film last year, which you can watch below.

Where can you watch An Irish Goodbye?

An Irish Goodbye is available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

Who stars in An Irish Goodbye?

An Irish Goodbye was written and directed by Berkeley and White, set in Northern Ireland it features a small cast of local actors. The role of Lorcan is played by Martin, with O’Hara playing the role of his brother Turlough. The parish priest, Father O’Shea is played by Paddy Jenkins (Hunger) and the role of Grainne is played by Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones).

What did they say about Oscar win?

An Irish Goodbye picked up the award for Best Live Action Short Film. Upon accepting the award, filmmakers Berkeley and White told a packed Dolby Theatre that it was actor James Martin’s birthday adding: “Winning the Oscar is the second most important thing going on today.” Spending their remaining time on stage they led the crowd full of Hollywood A-Listers in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Martin.

