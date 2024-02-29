The Bikeriders | New trailer drops for upcoming Austin Butler and Tom Hardy film as release date announced
and live on Freeview channel 276
Austin Butler fans will be happy to know the “Elvis” star has swapped the bald head many will see him within “Dune: Part Two,” when it opens tomorrow, for motorbikes and cigarettes in his next film. A new trailer for “The Bikeriders” has dropped, with the film featuring Butler alongside British actor Tom Hardy, with the pair portraying members of a Midwestern motorcycle club in Jeff Nichols’ period drama.
The film, which premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival, was picked up by Focus Features after Disney’s 20th Century Studios removed it from its release schedule amid the SAG-AFTRA strike and New Regency decided to shop the picture elsewhere. The move has led to what Variety is considering a change in marketing tact, with both Butler and Hardy, alongside Jodie Comer, featuring prominently in the trailer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Originally, the tale was set to be from the perspective of Comer’s character, Kathy, as she deals with her husband’s (Butler) involvement in a biker gang called the Vandals. Instead, the new clip seems to focus more on the gang’s rise to prominence instead of the family-drama dynamic that the original movie studio wanted.
The video clip, which runs for two-and-a-half minutes, focuses on Johnny, the founder of the biker gang who is played by Tom Hardy. It shows how the Vandals became a dominant force and highlights Benny's position between two opposing factions. Johnny advocates brotherly love as the core principle of the gang, while Kathy is growing increasingly concerned about the club's destructive behaviour, which threatens to destroy it from within.
The trailer is set to roll out at the same time Butler’s “Dune: Part Two” film arrives in US cinemas, while Focus Features have confirmed a release date for the film currently as June 21 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.