Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Austin Butler fans will be happy to know the “Elvis” star has swapped the bald head many will see him within “Dune: Part Two,” when it opens tomorrow, for motorbikes and cigarettes in his next film. A new trailer for “The Bikeriders” has dropped, with the film featuring Butler alongside British actor Tom Hardy, with the pair portraying members of a Midwestern motorcycle club in Jeff Nichols’ period drama.

The film, which premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival, was picked up by Focus Features after Disney’s 20th Century Studios removed it from its release schedule amid the SAG-AFTRA strike and New Regency decided to shop the picture elsewhere. The move has led to what Variety is considering a change in marketing tact, with both Butler and Hardy, alongside Jodie Comer, featuring prominently in the trailer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally, the tale was set to be from the perspective of Comer’s character, Kathy, as she deals with her husband’s (Butler) involvement in a biker gang called the Vandals. Instead, the new clip seems to focus more on the gang’s rise to prominence instead of the family-drama dynamic that the original movie studio wanted.

The video clip, which runs for two-and-a-half minutes, focuses on Johnny, the founder of the biker gang who is played by Tom Hardy. It shows how the Vandals became a dominant force and highlights Benny's position between two opposing factions. Johnny advocates brotherly love as the core principle of the gang, while Kathy is growing increasingly concerned about the club's destructive behaviour, which threatens to destroy it from within.