It launched one of Britain’s biggest movie stars, carried an inspirational message for girls and now Bend It Like Beckham is finally getting a sequel.

The 2002 sports-drama movie - which starred Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra - is widely credited with inspiring a generation of women to play soccer, and director Gurinder Chadha thinks now is the perfect moment to launch a sequel.

The 65-year-old filmmaker told the BBC: "We've been part of changing the game for women, so it felt like this was a good time for me to go back and investigate the characters."

The England women's soccer team have enjoyed significant success in recent years, and are currently preparing to take on Spain in the final of Euro 2025. Gurinder observed that attitudes towards women's soccer have changed since the first movie, but she admits that more progress is still needed.

She said: "A lot has changed since the original movie, but I think that people still don't think that women should play football. There are people who still don't take it seriously, although the Lionesses are riding high. I've left it a while, but I thought: look at the Euros, look at the Lionesses."

Gurinder hopes the sequel will spread a positive message and "challenge" stereotypes. The director explained: "What I did was say you can do what you want, and you can have it all, and I think that's a really great message to put out again. I think there's still stuff to say, and stuff to challenge."

Bend It Like Beckham proved to be a big moment in Keira Knightley's career, but the actress previously revealed that her friends scoffed at the idea of making the movie. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Keira told host Jimmy Fallon: "I literally remember telling people I was doing it and it's called Bend It Like Beckham, and them going, 'Oh that's really embarrassing'. And they were all like, 'Don't worry. Nobody will see it. It's fine.'"

The actress noted that "women's soccer was not as big" in 2002 as it is now, and so her friends assumed that the movie would flop at the box office. She said: "Women's soccer was not as big back then, and so the idea of the whole thing was sort of ridiculous."

Despite this, the film proved its doubters wrong, earning more than $70 million at the box office and even inspiring a musical adaptation of the movie. And Keira - who also starred in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise - is still constantly reminded of her role in the movie by fans. She said: "It's amazing because it's still the film even today, you know, if someone comes up to talk to me about my work it's that one. It's so loved. It's amazing."