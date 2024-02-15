Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The red carpet is rolled out this evening outside the Berlinale Palast, as Cillian Murphy and Emily Watson help to open this year’s Berlin Film Festival, despite controversy over invitations that overcast the impressive programming of films this year.

Helmed by director Tim Mielants and penned by Enda Walsh, 'Small Things Like These' is based on Claire Keegan's novel of the same name and delves into the harrowing realities of Ireland's Magdalen laundries – establishments operated by Roman Catholic institutions from the 1820s to 1996, purportedly to rehabilitate 'fallen young women.'

Keegan is already renowned for her work on “Foster,” which was later adapted into the Oscar-nominated Irish-language film “'The Quiet Girl,” which starred Carrie Crowley and Andrew Bennett. The film earned 11 nominations at the 18th Irish Film & Television Awards (IFTAs) in March 2022, winning seven categories and becoming the first Irish-language film to showcase at the Berlin Film Festival and win the Best Film award at IFTAs

The film is one of those in competition this year for the coveted Golden Bear award, the grand prize akin to Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or or Venice’s Gold Lion. Director Mielants is no stranger to nominations at film festivals though, with his 2020 film “Patrick” earning a slew of nods across film festivals last year, and a BAFTA TV award nomination for the Martin Freeman-led drama series, “The Responder.”

What is “Small Things Like These” about?

Cillian Murphy returns to the big screen, with "Small Things Like These" opening this year's Berlin Film Festival (Credit: Berlinale/Big Things Films/Shane O'Connor)

“1985, New Ross, Ireland. Bill Furlong, a devoted family man, toils as a coal merchant. An encounter at the local convent forces Bill to confront his past and the complicit silence of a town controlled by the Catholic Church.”

Who stars in “Small Things Like These”?

IMDB has listed the following performers cast in lead roles in “Small Things Like These” alongside Cillian Murphy.

Cillian Murphy as Bill Furlong

Eileen Walsh

Emily Watson as Sister Mary

Michelle Fairley

Ciarán Hinds

Clare Dunne

Ian O'Reilly

When can I watch a screening of “Small Things Like These” at Berlinale 2024?

“Small Things Like These” is screening at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival on the following dates (times in CET):

February 15 2024 - Berlinale Palast 7:30pm (Opening night gala)

February 15 2024 - Verti Music Hall, 7:30pm

February 16 2024 - Verti Music Hall, 3:00pm

February 16 2024 - Verti Music Hall, 6:00pm

February 18 2024 - Colosseum 1, 7:00pm

Tickets for these screenings are available through the festival’s website.

Is there a release date for “Small Things Like These” in the United Kingdom?

No release date has been set for “Small Things Like These” in the United Kingdom as of yet, due to the film only just arriving on the film festival circuit. However, UK film festival patrons might want to keep an eye out for your local film festival’s programming coming up in the months ahead.

When is the 2024 Berlin Film Festival?