We could really do with a big screen comedy right about now to take our attention off the troubles of the world, if only for a few hours.

Well, as if by magic, Bros rolls into cinemas at the end of the month to provide some laughs and comfort, as well as plenty of cutting satire on the state of pop culture in 2022.

BUt what exactly is it about, when can you watch it, and is it worth going to see?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Bros about?

Bros is an American romantic comedy film that follows two men with commitment problems as they attempt to embark on a relationship together.

Amazingly, it is only the fourth LGBT romantic comedy to be released by a major studio, and only second to have an openly LGBT principal cast, after this year’s Fire Island.

It was directed by Nicholas Stoller, who has previously sat behind the camera on such modern classic comedies as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and its 2010 spin-off/sequel, Get Him to the Greek, and who co-wrote the much overlooked The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted.

Who stars in it?

The film was written by Stoller and star Billy Eichner, previously known for creating and hosting comedy game show Billy on the Street, playing Craig Middlebrooks on the sitcom Parks and Recreation and Timon in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Opposite Eichner is Luke Macfarlane, a face that may not be so familiar to viewers on this side of the pond, but over in America and in his native Canada, Macfarlane is ‘known’ for playing the romantic lead in a number of those extremely cheesy Hallmark Channel movies, something which is sure to be sent up in Bros somehow.

Also on the cast is Ts Madison (Zola), Monica Raymund (The Good Wife) and Guillermo Díaz (Broad City), among a huge supporting ensemble cast of characters.

Then there are the cameos, and as a film full of pop-culture references, Bros is full of them. Two we’re aware of ahead of the film’s release are Amy Schumer as Eleanor Roosevelt and late-night talk show host Seth Meyers as Harvey Milk.

Is it any good?

Since the film was released in America at the end of September, both critics and film fans have had a good chance to get their eyes on the film.

Reviews for the film have been largely positive, and Bros currently holds an admirable 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes , where fans have also given it a 92% ‘audience rating’.

“Bros marks a step forward in rom-com representation,” says the review aggregation website, “and just as importantly, it’s a whole bunch of fun to watch.”

Benjamin Lee from The Guardian said watching the film was like being “shepherded through the easy motions of a romantic comedy by people who know what they’re doing for once”, and said Bros is “big and clever in a way that so few films of this scale are these days.”

The BBC ’s Caryn James said the film “races along” until the final act, when Bros “embraces romcom elements, including a montage, that land as more clichéd than subversive.

“But that doesn’t make the rest of this charming film any less entertaining and effective,” she added.

When can I watch it?