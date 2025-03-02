Former James Bond star Daniel Craig turns 57 today.Former James Bond star Daniel Craig turns 57 today.
Former James Bond star Daniel Craig turns 57 today. | Getty Images

As ex-James Bond star Daniel Craig celebrates 57th birthday, what are his best movies?

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

2nd Mar 2025, 6:00am

Former James Bond star Daniel Craig celebrates his 57th birthday today.

The now-retired 007, who played the lead role for five films that concluded with 2021’s No Time To Die, has enjoyed an illustrious film career, winning almost two dozen major awards and being nominated more than 80 times.

Craig’s filmography would put plenty of Hollywood’s biggest stars to shame - but what are his best movies?

While we wait for even a shread of news about the next James Bond, including who might be cast as his replacement, we took a look back at Craig’s best performances, using film rating website Rotten Tomatoes as our yardstick.

Tomatometer: 100%

1. Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007

Tomatometer: 100% | Aston Martin

Tomatometer: 97%

2. Knives Out

Tomatometer: 97% | Claire Folger/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

Tomatometer: 95%

3. Fateless

Tomatometer: 95% | H20 Productions

Tomatometer: 94%

4. Casino Royale

Tomatometer: 94% | Sony

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:James BondHollywood
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice