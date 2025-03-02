The now-retired 007, who played the lead role for five films that concluded with 2021’s No Time To Die, has enjoyed an illustrious film career, winning almost two dozen major awards and being nominated more than 80 times.

Craig’s filmography would put plenty of Hollywood’s biggest stars to shame - but what are his best movies?

While we wait for even a shread of news about the next James Bond, including who might be cast as his replacement, we took a look back at Craig’s best performances, using film rating website Rotten Tomatoes as our yardstick.

1 . Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007 Tomatometer: 100% | Aston Martin Share

2 . Knives Out Tomatometer: 97% | Claire Folger/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock Share

3 . Fateless Tomatometer: 95% | H20 Productions Share