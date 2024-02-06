Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Director David Leitch, celebrated for his recent work on "Bullet Train," is currently in negotiations to helm a new instalment in the blockbuster "Jurassic World" franchise for Universal Pictures. Slated for release on July 2, 2025, this eagerly anticipated project promises to inject fresh energy into the beloved series.

The screenplay for this upcoming venture will be penned by none other than David Koepp, the esteemed screenwriter behind cinematic classics such as "Jurassic Park" and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park." With a career spanning over three decades, Koepp brings a wealth of experience and storytelling prowess to the table, having produced "Mission: Impossible," "Spider-Man," "Death Becomes Her," "Panic Room," and "War of the Worlds."

While details regarding casting remain shrouded in mystery, fans eagerly await news on whether beloved stars such as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, or Jeff Goldblum will make a triumphant return to the prehistoric world.

Executive producing the film will be none other than the original director of “Jurassic Park,” Steven Spielberg, lending his cinematic vision through Amblin Entertainment. Joining Spielberg in the producer's chair are industry stalwarts, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, along with David Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87North, to bring the long-awaited follow-up to “Jurassic World: The Lost Kingdom” to the big screen.

Who is David Leitch?

David Leitch, born on November 16, 1975, is an American filmmaker, actor, stunt performer, and stunt coordinator, renowned for his contributions to the action genre. While perhaps not as widely recognized as some of the stars he has doubled for or collaborated with, Leitch's impact on action cinema is starting to become significant and renowned in the action film genre.

Leitch's journey into the world of filmmaking began with his passion for performing stunts. Over the years, he honed his skills as a stunt double, earning the trust of industry giants like Brad Pitt and Jean-Claude Van Damme, for whom he doubled numerous times. His talent and dedication in this arena were duly recognized, with accolades such as the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Taurus World Stunt Award, the latter shared with fellow stunt-person Kai Martin for their exceptional high work in “The Bourne Ultimatum.”

In 1997, Leitch, alongside his creative partner Chad Stahelski, founded 87Eleven, an action design production company. This venture marked the beginning of their collaborative journey, which would later lead to co-directing the 2014 hit film, “John Wick.” Despite not being officially credited as co-director, his creative imprint was unmistakable, setting the stage for his subsequent directorial endeavours.

He followed up with “Atomic Blonde” in 2017, starring Charlize Theron, showcasing his adeptness at crafting gripping narratives within the action genre. This was further evidenced by his direction of “Deadpool 2” in 2018, the highly anticipated sequel to the irreverent superhero hit.

In 2019, Leitch helmed “Hobbs & Shaw,” a spin-off from the Fast & Furious franchise, demonstrating his ability to breathe new life into established cinematic universes. The film's success underscored Leitch's knack for delivering adrenaline-fueled spectacles while maintaining a balance of humour and heart, which he continued with “Bullet Train,” released in 2022.

That film featured both current James Bond favourite Aaron Taylor-Thompson and Brad Pitt in a thrilling action-packed narrative, further solidifying Leitch's reputation as a master of the genre - it would mark another collaboration between the two after Pitt’s cameo in “Deadpool 2.”

Beyond his directorial prowess, Leitch has also ventured into writing and acting, notably starring in “Confessions of an Action Star,” a parody that offered a humorous take on the action film industry. His creative endeavours extend to upcoming projects as well, with Leitch set to direct “Undying Love” and “The Fall Guy,” starring Oscar 2024 nominee Ryan Gosling, showcasing his versatility and vision as a filmmaker.

David Leitch filmography - and where to watch his films

Where can I watch the original “Jurassic Park” films?