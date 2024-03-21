Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Downton Abbey fans rejoice, a third and "final" movie has finally been confirmed by one of its stars.

The news comes following speculation that filming had secretly started on the seventh season of Downton Abbey. The TV series originally aired on ITV between 2010 to 2015 and followed the life of the wealthy and aristocratic Crawley family. Two films have followed including Downton Abbey in 2019 and Downton Abbey: A New Era in 2022. Here's everything you need to know about what Imelda Staunton said about a third movie and what we know so far about the release date for Downton Abbey 3.

Downton Abbey: will there be a third movie?

Yes, Downton Abbey will be returning for a third movie, the news was confirmed by Downton Abbey star Imelda Staunton during an interview with Zoe Ball. Staunton played the character of Lady Maud Bagshaw in the 2019 film Downton Abbey and its sequel in 2022, Downton Abbey: A New Era. It's expected she will reprise her role for the upcoming "final" film.

What has Imelda Staunton said?

Staunton revealed the news during an interview on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday, March 20. The interview was talk about her return to the West End in Hello Dolly, but the DJ also quizzed The Crown actor about whether Downton Abbey fans could expect a third film.

After Staunton nodded, Ball continued by asking: "Yes, what do you know? What can you say?" To which Staunton replied: "There will be the final film – there you go."

Ball replied: "WOW, that’s pretty huge, I hope we haven’t got you in trouble." Staunton said: "I don’t care."

When is Downton Abbey 3 coming out?

We don't know much about Downton Abbey 3, Staunton is the only person involved in the film to have let anything slip, as no-one else from the production has shared any information and fans have been left to speculate what the release date and storyline could be.

Reported by Screenrant, Staunton also explained that filming would begin in "May 2024" and wrap in July. If this is the case then fans could expect to see Downtown Abbey 3 in the cinema for Christmas 2024.

Who will be in the cast for Downton Abbey 3?

The only officially confirmed cast member is Imelda Staunton as Lady Bagshaw, but the rest of Downton Abbey's cast members are also expected to return, except for Dame Maggie Smith whose character the Dowager Countess died in the closing scenes of the 2022 film Downton Abbey: A New Era.