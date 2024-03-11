Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drive-Away Dolls is the first solo film from Ethan Coen, one half of the famous Coen brothers. The iconic Hollywood duo have been working on their own films lately, with Joel directing The Tragedy of MacBeth in 2021 which starred Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Co-written by Ethan and his wife Tricia Cooke it features an impressive cast including Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal and Margaret Qualley. The film has already debuted to American audiences, with a UK release date finally in sight. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Drive-Away Dolls.

What is Drive-Away Dolls about?

Drive-Away Dolls was written by Ethan Coen and his wife Tricia Cooke, who has previously worked as an editor on Coen brother films including O Brother Where Art Thou? and The Man Who Wasn't There.

Here is the plot for Drive-Away Dolls: "This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way."

Drive-Away Dolls trailer

The trailer for Drive-away Dolls was released in June 2023 and gives us a look at some the familiar faces. You can watch the trailer for Drive-away Dolls here.

Who is cast in Drive-Away Dolls?

Heading up the cast line-up for Drive-Away Dolls is Margaret Qualley (Maid) as Jamie and Geraldine Viswanathan (Miracle Workers) as Marian. Other big names include Matt Damon (The Martian) as Senator Channel, Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird) as police officer Sukie, Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Santos, Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) as the criminal chasing Jamie and Marian and Bill Camp (Boston Strangler) as Curlie.

When can I watch Drive-Away Dolls?

Drive-Away Dolls will be playing exclusively in UK cinemas from Monday, March 11. The film already debuted for American audiences in February and has received modest reviews, with a 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.