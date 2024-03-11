Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chicken Nugget is the bizarre new Netflix K-drama that is dropping soon on the streaming platform.

Directed by Lee Byeong-heon who is known for the blockbuster film Extreme Job - Korea's second highest-grossing film - and the TV series Be Melodramatic, tells the unusual story of a father trying to save his daughter after she's been turned into a chicken nugget.

Ryu Seung-ryong stars as desperate father Choi Sun-man, who will stop at nothing to bring his daughter back to life. Kim You-jung guest stars as his daughter Choi Min-ah, whilst Ahn Jae-hong stars as charming intern Ko Baek-joong who has a secret crush on Min-ah and will do whatever he can to help bring her back.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's latest K-drama, Chicken Nugget.

What is Chicken Nugget about?

Chicken Nugget is the bizarre story of father on a mission Choi Seon-man (Ryu Seung-ryong) as he tries to rescue his daughter, Choi Min (Kim You-jung) who has been turned into a chicken nugget after an accident with a storage machine, with the help of Go Baek-joong (Ahn Jae-hong), who has a secret crush on Min-ah.

Here is the plot of Chicken Nugget from Netflix: "A beloved woman suddenly turned into a Dakgangjeong (sweet & sour chicken) after entering a mysterious machine. This is only the beginning of a series of unpredictable events. A tearful and comic mystery of two men struggling to save their lover/daughter."

Is there a trailer for Chicken Nugget?

Netflix released a trailer for Chicken Nugget on February 15, which introduces us to the bizarre plot along with the lead cast. You can watch the trailer for Chicken Nugget here.

Who is cast in Chicken Nugget?

Ryu Seung-ryong will be leading the way playing concerned father Choi Sun-Man, the actor is best known for his roles in the Disney Plus K-drama Moving and the Netflix K-drama, Kingdom. He is joined by Ahn Jae-hong who plays intern Ko Baek-joong who has a secret crush on Min-ah and vows to help her father bring her back to life. Jae-hong is best known for his role in Netflix's Mask Girl and Kingdom. Whilst, Kim Yoo-jung who is best known for her performance in My Demon has a special guest apperance as Min-ah.

Here is the cast of Chicken Nugget:

Ryu Seung-ryong as Choi Sun-man

Ahn Jae-hong as Ko Baek-joong

Kim Yoo-jung as Choi Min-a

Jung Ho-yeon as Hongcha

When can I watch Chicken Nugget on Netflix?