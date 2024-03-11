Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in California overnight, complete with the expected sweep by Christopher Nolan and his film Oppenheimer and Emma Stone earning her latest Oscar statuette for her role in Poor Things. But it was one of the cameos at this year’s Oscars that had a lot of people talking this morning.

John Cena during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre last night Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Presenting the award for Best Costume Design, Cena walked onto the stage covering himself only with an oversized award envelope covering what you shouldn’t be seeing from the Ricky Stanicky actor. The moment was preceded by Jimmy Kimmel asking the Oscars audience "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy," just when John Cena was seen popping his head out from the corner of the stage.

During the show, Jimmy Kimmel suggested a streaker bit, but then he changed his mind, stating that it was a tasteless joke and that the event was elegant. John Cena, who was on stage with him, agreed that the male body should not be treated as a joke. He emphasized that costumes were crucial, and perhaps the most important aspect of such events.