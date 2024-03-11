Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has long been considered one of the most celebrated walks into a venue; the red carpet at the Academy Awards, with the eyes of the world watching on who is in attendance and what they’re wearing. But even for the well-coiffed actress taking to the stage, sometimes all it takes is a momentary lapse of judgment for an Oscar event to become infamous.

Take for example Liza Koshy, who made an “impact” at the red carpet arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards, quite literally. While making her move across the carpet and being photographed, the American media personality had an embarrassing moment making her entrance to last night’s ceremony. The YouTube influencer took a stumble on the red carpet, falling over while those around her rushed to help pick her back up.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Koshy took it in her stride, as while being helped back up she remarked “There was a manhole, y’all saw that?” which prompted one reply from a photographer on the red carpet to state “Well, we are in Hollywood.”

It could have been worse for Koshy admittedly; some may recall the 2013 Oscars when Jennifer Lawrence, going to accept her Best Actress award, stumbled making her way to the podium, while a year later was spotted tripping over on the red carpet at that year’s ceremony. At least for Koshy, it was on the red carpet rather than during the ceremony itself.

Who is Liza Koshy?

Elizabeth Shaila "Liza" Koshy, born on March 31, 1996, initially gained recognition on the now-defunct video platform Vine in 2013, showcasing her comedic prowess in short, snappy videos. Transitioning to YouTube, she further solidified her status as a digital star, amassing over 17 million subscribers on her main channel alone and her combined channels boast an astonishing 3 billion views

Beyond her digital endeavors, Koshy has made significant strides in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in "Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween" (2016), marking the beginning of a burgeoning acting career. Subsequently, she portrayed notable characters such as Violet Adams in the Hulu series “Freakish” (2016–2017) and The Explorer in YouTube Premium's “Escape the Night” (2017–2019).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Koshy's creative talents extend to production and creation. She co-created, produced, and starred in the highly acclaimed YouTube Premium series "Liza on Demand" (2018–2021), wherein she portrayed the titular character, earning widespread praise and numerous accolades. Additionally, she hosted the revival of Nickelodeon's beloved game show “Double Dare” (2018–2019), showcasing her versatility as a presenter.

Her foray into mainstream cinema includes roles in the Netflix dance comedy “Work It” (2020) and voice roles in animated films such as “My Little Pony: A New Generation” (2021) and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (2023).