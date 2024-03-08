Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young Royals returns next week with season three coming to Netflix. The romantic drama series follows the relationship between schoolboys Prince Wilhelm of Sweden and fellow student Simon Eriksson.

The series is set an a fictional elite boarding school where Wilhelm and Simon meet, and over the first two seasons the students have fallen in love. In season three they are both determined to be together but royal ideals, tradition, and responsibility could get in the way.

Is there a trailer for Young Royals season 3?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of Young Royals season 3?

Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm

Malte Gårdinger as August

Frida Argento as Sara

Nikita Uggla as Felice

Omar Rudberg as Simon

Beri Gerwise as Rosh

Carmen Gloria Pérez as Linda

Fabian Penje as Henry

Felicia Truedsson as Stella

Inti Zamora Sobrado as Ayub

Mimmi Cyon as Fredrika

Nathalie Varli as Madison

Nils Wetterholm as Vincent

Pernilla August as Queen Kristina

Samuel Astor as Nils

Uno Elger as Walter

Xiao-Long Zhao as Alexander

Tommy Wättring as Marcus

When is the release date of Young Royals season 3?

The first five episodes of season three will be released on Netflix on Monday March 11. The season finale will arrive on March 18. The series will play automatically with English dubbing, but you can change the audio settings to play in original Swedish with English subtitles.

Will there be a Young Royals season 4?