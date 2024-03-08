Young Royals season 3: Netflix release date of romantic drama, cast and trailer - is it the final series?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Young Royals returns next week with season three coming to Netflix. The romantic drama series follows the relationship between schoolboys Prince Wilhelm of Sweden and fellow student Simon Eriksson.
The series is set an a fictional elite boarding school where Wilhelm and Simon meet, and over the first two seasons the students have fallen in love. In season three they are both determined to be together but royal ideals, tradition, and responsibility could get in the way.
Is there a trailer for Young Royals season 3?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of Young Royals season 3?
- Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm
- Malte Gårdinger as August
- Frida Argento as Sara
- Nikita Uggla as Felice
- Omar Rudberg as Simon
- Beri Gerwise as Rosh
- Carmen Gloria Pérez as Linda
- Fabian Penje as Henry
- Felicia Truedsson as Stella
- Inti Zamora Sobrado as Ayub
- Mimmi Cyon as Fredrika
- Nathalie Varli as Madison
- Nils Wetterholm as Vincent
- Pernilla August as Queen Kristina
- Samuel Astor as Nils
- Uno Elger as Walter
- Xiao-Long Zhao as Alexander
- Tommy Wättring as Marcus
When is the release date of Young Royals season 3?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The first five episodes of season three will be released on Netflix on Monday March 11. The season finale will arrive on March 18. The series will play automatically with English dubbing, but you can change the audio settings to play in original Swedish with English subtitles.
Will there be a Young Royals season 4?
No, it was confirmed that the third series of the drama would be its last, and series creator Ambjörn told Gay Times: “I've always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts, and because of the fans' dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.