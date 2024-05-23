Elf The Musical: UK Tour Announced for Christmas Holidays - How to Get Tickets
Parents who are already worried about what they can do during the Christmas school holidays with their little ones, your prayers may have been answered.
With Will Ferrell’s Christmas film “Elf” becoming a Christmas staple since its release, Elf The Musical is a live tour featuring Buddy and company is set to commence in September 2024, featuring actor Jordan Conway in the titular role.
The stage production, produced and directed by legendary panto and musical comedy producer Jon Conway, promises to offer audiences huge LED screens providing the backdrops as seen in the film, a mobile stage that travels the auditorium.
That’s also not to mention a flying Santa sleigh, an indoor snowstorm (and an opportunity for an indoor snowball fight) and giant television screens so you and the little ones don’t miss any of the action.
Where can I get tickets to see Elf: The Music touring in the United Kingdom?
Tickets for venues that are hosting the upcoming Elf: The Musical tour are available through the show’s official website from May 24 2024 at 10am. However, for those looking for an easier way to book, we’ve provided ticketing links to all the venues below.
Where is Elf The Musical touring in the United Kingdom?
Elf: The Musical is set to have seasons at the following UK venues on the following dates:
- November 6 - 10 2024: Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes (Tickets)
- November 12 -17 2024: Palace Theatre, Manchester (Tickets)
- November 19 - 23 2024: Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe (Tickets)
- November 30 2024: P&J LIve, Aberdeen (Tickets)
- December 3 - 7 2024: Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (Tickets)
- December 13 - 15 2024: ICC Wales, Newport (Tickets)
- December 17 - 18 2024: Brighton Centre, Brighton (Tickets)
- December 20 - 22 2024: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (Tickets)
- December 23 - 24 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds (Tickets)
- December 26 - 27 2024: Connexin Live, Hull (Tickets)
- December 28 - 29 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow (Tickets)
- December 30 2024: Utilita Arena, Newcastle (Tickets)
- January 2 - 5 2025: Gleneagle INEC Arena, Killarney (Tickets)
