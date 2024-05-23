Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just in time for Christmas 2024, Elf The Musical is set to tour the United Kingdom later this year - where is it performing and how to get tickets?

Parents who are already worried about what they can do during the Christmas school holidays with their little ones, your prayers may have been answered.

With Will Ferrell’s Christmas film “Elf” becoming a Christmas staple since its release, Elf The Musical is a live tour featuring Buddy and company is set to commence in September 2024, featuring actor Jordan Conway in the titular role.

The stage production, produced and directed by legendary panto and musical comedy producer Jon Conway, promises to offer audiences huge LED screens providing the backdrops as seen in the film, a mobile stage that travels the auditorium.

That’s also not to mention a flying Santa sleigh, an indoor snowstorm (and an opportunity for an indoor snowball fight) and giant television screens so you and the little ones don’t miss any of the action.

Where can I get tickets to see Elf: The Music touring in the United Kingdom?

Tickets for venues that are hosting the upcoming Elf: The Musical tour are available through the show’s official website from May 24 2024 at 10am. However, for those looking for an easier way to book, we’ve provided ticketing links to all the venues below.

Where is Elf The Musical touring in the United Kingdom?

Elf: The Musical is set to have seasons at the following UK venues on the following dates: