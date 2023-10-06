Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fyre Rises, an upcoming independent action film boasts an impressive cast list, with Dark Knight star Eric Roberts in a major role.

The action crime movie follows debt-ridden pacifist and former gangster Richard Fyre is asked to return to his mercenary life for one final job by the flamboyant zealot, Priest.

Priest wants Fyre to take out his international competition in exchange for a clean slate for the rest of his life, with no more obligations to the mob.

With his family at stake, Fyre faces a tough decision as finds himself being dragged back into his old violent life.

Fyre Rises is the latest project from Paul Knight, an independent director whose credits include Dead Wood, 24 Hours in London, and Renegades. It is a brutal revenge film, in the John Wick vein but on a much smaller budget.

Fyre Rises

Who is in the cast of Fyre Rises?

Eric Roberts as Commander Cowley

Paul Marlon as Fyre

Cynthia Rothrock as Commander Bodie

Joseph Millson as Commander Doyle

Jake Canuso as Alejandro

Harriet Thorpe as Gloria

Tina Barnes as Katherine

Ricky Grover as Harry

Marc Bannerman as Stone

Dan Richardson as Hooper

Daniel Eghan as No-No

Alana Wallace as Angel

Charlene Aldridge as Maddie

Paul Knight as Billy Barfly

Damien Morley as Shades

Aaron Sidwell as Priest

Benny Berealas Andy

Gemma Wallace as Cara Blue Bunny

Aaron Sidwell as Priest in Fyre Rises

Is there a trailer for Fyre Rises?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Where was Fyre Rises filmed?

Fyre Rises was filmed across the UK, Europe, and America. Parts of the film were shot at Basildon in Essex, most likely at The Underwater Studio which boasts a 150,000 gallon pool. Projects including Harry Potter and James Bond movies have also been shot there.

European filming locations include the Spanish island of Lanzarote, and Budapest, Hungary. Filming also took place at Sherman Oaks Studios in Los Angeles.

When is Fyre Rises in cinemas?