Fyre Rises: cast of action film with Eric Roberts and Paul Marlon, cinema release date - and trailer
British independent film Fyre Rises features EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell looking unrecognisable
Fyre Rises, an upcoming independent action film boasts an impressive cast list, with Dark Knight star Eric Roberts in a major role.
The action crime movie follows debt-ridden pacifist and former gangster Richard Fyre is asked to return to his mercenary life for one final job by the flamboyant zealot, Priest.
Priest wants Fyre to take out his international competition in exchange for a clean slate for the rest of his life, with no more obligations to the mob.
With his family at stake, Fyre faces a tough decision as finds himself being dragged back into his old violent life.
Fyre Rises is the latest project from Paul Knight, an independent director whose credits include Dead Wood, 24 Hours in London, and Renegades. It is a brutal revenge film, in the John Wick vein but on a much smaller budget.
Who is in the cast of Fyre Rises?
- Eric Roberts as Commander Cowley
- Paul Marlon as Fyre
- Cynthia Rothrock as Commander Bodie
- Joseph Millson as Commander Doyle
- Jake Canuso as Alejandro
- Harriet Thorpe as Gloria
- Tina Barnes as Katherine
- Ricky Grover as Harry
- Marc Bannerman as Stone
- Dan Richardson as Hooper
- Daniel Eghan as No-No
- Alana Wallace as Angel
- Charlene Aldridge as Maddie
- Paul Knight as Billy Barfly
- Damien Morley as Shades
- Aaron Sidwell as Priest
- Benny Berealas Andy
- Gemma Wallace as Cara Blue Bunny
Is there a trailer for Fyre Rises?
Where was Fyre Rises filmed?
Fyre Rises was filmed across the UK, Europe, and America. Parts of the film were shot at Basildon in Essex, most likely at The Underwater Studio which boasts a 150,000 gallon pool. Projects including Harry Potter and James Bond movies have also been shot there.
European filming locations include the Spanish island of Lanzarote, and Budapest, Hungary. Filming also took place at Sherman Oaks Studios in Los Angeles.
When is Fyre Rises in cinemas?
Fyre Rises arrives exclusively in select cinemas in the UK on Monday 9 October. It is not currently set to be released on any streaming service.