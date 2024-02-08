Gassed Up film 2024: UK cinemas release date of British crime movie, cast with Steve Toussaint, and trailer
Gassed Up, a British crime drama film starring House of the Dragon actor Steve Toussaint, is coming to UK cinemas this week. The movie is the feature film debut of documentary filmmaker George Amponsah, and is written by Archie Maddocks, and Taz Skylar who also stars.
It follows young Londoner Ash, who is trying to earn enough money to support his younger sister and put his mother through rehab, and turns to crime, rushing around the city on his motorbike and stealing mobiles from pedestrians.
But when he sets his sights on a bigger target and does over a jewellery store, he finds himself on the wrong side of an organised Albanian criminal gang led by a charismatic young immigrant.
Is there a trailer for Gassed Up?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of Gassed Up?
- Stephen Odubola as Ash
- Taz Skylar as Dubz
- Craige Middleburg as Roach
- Steve Toussaint as Roy
- Jelena Gavrilovic as Shaz
- Mae Muller as Kelly
- Mohammed Mansaray as Kabz
- Tobias Jowett as Mole
- Tomi May as Xherdan
- Rawdat Quadri as Jasmine
- Ben Shafik as Scarface
- Tim Chipping as Callum
Where was Gassed Up filmed?
Gassed Up is set and filmed in London - many of the shots of motorbike chases are filmed using GoPros.
When is the release date of Gassed Up?
The movie premiered in London at the BFI Festival in October. It will be released in UK cinemas on Friday February 9.
Is Gassed Up on streaming?
Gassed Up will be released on streaming after its cinematic run. It will be land on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Friday March 29.
