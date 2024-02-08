Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gassed Up, a British crime drama film starring House of the Dragon actor Steve Toussaint, is coming to UK cinemas this week. The movie is the feature film debut of documentary filmmaker George Amponsah, and is written by Archie Maddocks, and Taz Skylar who also stars.

It follows young Londoner Ash, who is trying to earn enough money to support his younger sister and put his mother through rehab, and turns to crime, rushing around the city on his motorbike and stealing mobiles from pedestrians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when he sets his sights on a bigger target and does over a jewellery store, he finds himself on the wrong side of an organised Albanian criminal gang led by a charismatic young immigrant.

Gassed Up comes to UK cinemas this week

Is there a trailer for Gassed Up?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of Gassed Up?

Stephen Odubola as Ash

Taz Skylar as Dubz

Craige Middleburg as Roach

Steve Toussaint as Roy

Jelena Gavrilovic as Shaz

Mae Muller as Kelly

Mohammed Mansaray as Kabz

Tobias Jowett as Mole

Tomi May as Xherdan

Rawdat Quadri as Jasmine

Ben Shafik as Scarface

Tim Chipping as Callum

Where was Gassed Up filmed?

Gassed Up is set and filmed in London - many of the shots of motorbike chases are filmed using GoPros.

When is the release date of Gassed Up?

The movie premiered in London at the BFI Festival in October. It will be released in UK cinemas on Friday February 9.

Is Gassed Up on streaming?