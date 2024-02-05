Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motor racing drama movie Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia, starring Daniel Brühl and Cesare Fiorio follows the rivalry at the 1983 World Rally Championship between team Audi and team Lancia.

The film is rally racing’s answer to the Oscar-nominated 2019 F1 biopic Ford v Ferrari and is also based on real events. Shot in Italy and Greece, and featuring an international cast, the movie is an English, Italian, German, French, and Greek language production.

As Race for Glory lands in UK cinemas, we look back at the 1983 season that became an underdog story as Lancia took on racing juggernaut Audi.

Is there a trailer for Race for Glory?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of Race for Glory?

Daniel Brühl as Roland Gumpert

Riccardo Scamarcio as Cesare Fiorio

Haley Bennett as Reporter

Katie Clarkson-Hill as Jane McCoy

Volker Bruch as Walter Röhrl

Bruno Gouery as Race Commissioner

Carlotta Verny as Monika Röhrl

Jacopo Rampini as Announcer

Esther Garrel as Michèle Mouton

Rebecca Busi as Fabrizia Pons

Is Race for Glory a true story?

Inspired by true events that occurred during the fierce rivalry between Germany (Audi) and Italy (Lancia) at the 1983 Rally World Championships.

The Audi Quattro, driven by Hannu Mikkola, took on the Lancia Rally 037 with Walter Röhrl behind the wheel. All expectations put the Roland Gumpert’s Audi team, led by Mikkola, ahead, but the Italians had a secret weapon - German rally driver Walter Röhrl, who they recruited to drive the 037 in half of the 1983 races.

The championship began in Monte Carlo and the Audi/Lancia rivalry heated up over the 12 events taking place over the year across the globe. In the end, Mikkola easily took the Drivers’ title, but Lancia edged its way to the Manufacturers’ title, emerging just two points ahead of Audi.

When is Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia out in the UK?

