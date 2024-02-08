Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After what’s felt like an eternity to arrive in UK cinemas, “The Iron Claw” is finally released this week, bringing to the big screen the tale of the wrestling dynasty, the Von Erich family, and the “curse” that plagued the family during the heyday of wrestling’s territorial scene.

The film not only follows the day-to-day struggles that some of the family members felt, from the expectations to follow in the footsteps of their father Fritz Von Erich to drug issues and deaths but also has some very accurate portrayals of several celebrated wrestling matches the family were involved in - in particular, their work in the WCCW territory, once owned by the patriarch of the Von Erichs.

While the film follows Kevin Von Erich’s (played by Jeremy Allen White) epic battles with Ric Flair for the NWA Heavyweight Championship, and their three-on-three battles against Michael “P.S” Hayes and the Fabulous Freebirds, there are a couple of bouts that, according to Cagematch, perhaps could have also been included. Be it licensing issues or just keeping the narrative to the territory they were devoutly involved, there are a couple of Kerry Von Erich bouts (Zac Efron) that might warrant your attention, either as a casual fan or a wrestling fan looking to dig a little deeper into the family’s history in the sport.

With that in mind, NationalWorld takes a look at what other wrestling fans consider the five greatest performances by members of the Von Erich family, and how you can watch them ahead of the release of “The Iron Claw.”

What are the best wrestling matches involving the Von Erichs?

All ratings provided by Cagematch, based on reviews by wrestling fans and historians

1: Kerry Von Erich vs Ric Flair (NWA Polynesia, 13/12/195)

What wrestling fans said about the encounter: “A classic encounter between Flair and Von Erich, showcasing the brilliance of the Ric Flair formula. Despite the 60-minute time limit draw, every moment was compelling, with Von Erich shining in chain wrestling, limb work, and power moves.”

“The ending, where Von Erich applies the Claw but time runs out, leaves viewers eager for more. The match's pacing and crowd engagement are exceptional, making it an incredible, unforgettable one-hour bout. A true testament to both wrestlers' skills and storytelling ability.”

Cagematch rating: 9.00

Where to watch: available on YouTube

2: Jumbo Tsuruta vs Kerry Von Erich (All Japan Pro Wrestling, 22/5/1984)

Kerry Von Erich travelled to All Japan Pro Wrestling to take on their "ace" - Jumbo Tsuruta (credit: AJPW)

What wrestling fans said about the encounter: “This is perhaps the most impressive of Kerry's matches from a purely technical standpoint. With that in mind, it is a terrific contest from Kerry's time in Japan that tells a wonderful story. As one of All Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest stars, Jumbo Tsuruta takes exception to Kerry's popularity with the crowd and the fact that the company had brought in a gaijin as a special attraction, so he pushes Kerry to his limit to make the Texan prove his mettle.”

“From the get-go, Tsuruta controls the pace of the match, beating Kerry down at every turn and generally disrespecting the champion. With the match taking place under best two out of three falls rules, they use the structure of the match excellently to tell the story of an underprepared champion and a zealous challenger.”

Cagematch rating: 8.63

Where to watch: available on YouTube

3: Buddy Roberts, Michael Hayes & Terry Gordy vs. David von Erich, Kerry von Erich & Kevin von Erich (WCCW, 4/7/1983)

The Freebirds and the Von Erich clan had a number of wild matches during their feud in WCCW (Credit: WWE)

What wrestling fans said about the encounter: "A simple yet effective story is told here. Heels take the first win, faces manage to eke out the second fall and some carnage ensues, and the heels beat down and cut off the faces until they manage to come back for the win at the end. However, that being paired with the fact that this is one of the most famous heated rivalries in wrestling history means that the crowd are absolutely electric for everything that occurs here and it strengthens the bout significantly.”

“I would also say that most everyone puts in a strong performance, particularly the standouts of the bout in Kerry, Michael Hayes and Terry Gordy. Definitely a match worth the watch, famous for a reason and generally it breezes by despite being a relatively long bout”

Cagematch rating: 8.31

Where to watch: available on YouTube

4: Fritz Von Erich vs Giant Baba (Japan Wrestling Association, 3/12/1966)

The patriarch of the Von Erich family, Fritz, was viewed as a foreign enemy when he travelled to Japan to take on homegrown hero, Giant Baba, in the JWA (Credit: Cactus Back Wrestling on YouTube)

What wrestling fans said about the encounter: “This match is incredibly ahead of its time. Rather than the pure wrestling that was the norm in the 60's, this was a stiff, strike-based brawl with everything you'd expect even today. Fritz and Baba both put incredible performances as a proper Gaijin heel and plucky Japanese babyface respectively, and had the crowd in the palm of their hands throughout.”

“Brawling outside the ring, throwing your opponent to the ring post, the heel beating up the ring crew and the use of tables and chairs as weapons, this wouldn't look out of place in any era. The only downside is the DQ ending, but you can even make the argument that it makes sense given the narrative of the match”

5: Kerry Von Erich vs Ric Flair (WCCW, 15/8/1982)

The war between then NWA Heavyweight Champion, Ric Flair, and Kerry Von Erich spilled across many territories, but it was in WCCW where the most intense of their battles occured (Credit: WWE)

What wrestling fans said about the encounter: "This may be the best match these two had together and it is in the running for the best match in World Class history. The crowd is on fire for Kerry, which is expected since they're in Texas.”

“This match is wild and a ton of fun to watch. Kerry would get another shot in December before finally winning it in May 1984 after his brother David passed away. To me, this was Kerry's star-making performance.”

Cagematch rating: 8.12

Where to watch: available on the WWE Network (subscription required)

Where can I watch more of the Von Erichs in WCCW?

As part of World Wrestling Entertainment’s acquisition of WCW back in 2001, the company also assumed the video library of the former company which included episodes of WCCW - all of which are available on the WWE Network (subscription required)

When is “The Iron Claw” released in UK cinemas?