Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire | Sony releases teaser trailer for upcoming sequel to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
The sequel, set for release in March 2024, will bring Paul Rud and Mckenna Grace back alongside some of the original ‘Ghostbusters’ cast.
Sony premiered promotional material earlier this afternoon for the upcoming sequel to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’, set to hit theatres on March 29 2024. The material confirms that the famous firehouse will be a central location in the film. Gil Kenan will direct the sequel to Jason Reitman's ‘Afterlife’, which was released in 2021 and successfully breathed new life into the franchise.
Actors such as Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Logan Kim, and Celeste O'Connor will reprise their roles from the previous film in the upcoming sequel of Ghostbusters. The ensemble will welcome new additions to the cast, including Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. Jason Reitman, who co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan, will handle the production duties along with Jason Blumenfeld. Kenan and JoAnn Perritano will serve as executive producers. Kenan, who is known for his work on ‘A Boy Called Christmas’, will direct the ‘Afterlife’ sequel.
It is worth noting that this recent project marks the first venture within the franchise since the passing of Ivan Reitman in February 2022. Reitman played a pivotal role in the production of the original Ghostbusters film and its subsequent sequel, as well as subsequent franchise instalments, including Afterlife, which was directed by his son.
During the CinemaCon event, Sony provided a tantalizing glimpse of the Afterlife sequel, showcasing scenes depicting Grace, Wolfhard, Rudd, and Coon garbed in Ghostbusters attire, inhabiting the shared firehouse space situated in the heart of New York City.
The original Ghostbusters stars, namely Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson will make appearances in Afterlife. Earlier this year, Hudson hinted at the return of the original cast, including Annie Potts, their co-star in the initial film and 1989's ‘Ghostbusters II.’ Hudson expressed his enthusiasm for the reunion, stating, "It's great to be back with Danny and Bill and Annie Potts and the new cast. It's been 40 years — it just feels like family."