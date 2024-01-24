A new restoration of documentary, Billy Connolly: Big Banana Feet, will premiere at the Glasgow Film Theatre next month. Picture: GFT / BFI

The line-up for this year’s Glasgow Film Festival has been released with a new restoration of a ‘rarely seen’ documentary on comedy great Billy Connolly as one of the highlights. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the festival of film will once again turn the spotlight on cinematography from across the globe.

The event also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the city’s arthouse cinema. The famous Glasgow Film Theatre opened in 1974 after it developed from its first incarnation as Scotland’s first-ever purpose-built arthouse cinema – which opened in 1939.

Opening on February 28, the festival will see the UK premiere of Love Lies Bleeding, starring Kristen Stewart as Lou – a reclusive gym owner who falls for an ambitious bodybuilder from a criminal family. Other listings include The Teachers’ Lounge, shortlisted for an Oscar for Best International Film, about an idealistic young teacher in Germany who gets involved when one of her students is suspected of theft.

Special screenings of The Wizard Of Oz at Cottiers Theatre in Glasgow’s West End, Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic Pulp Fiction in 35mm, and Female Trouble, from 1974, with a live drag show, at Barras Art and Design, will also feature.

Allison Gardner, CEO of Glasgow Film and director of GFF, said: “I am extremely proud to have been here for every one of Glasgow Film Festival’s 20 editions. My thanks goes to everyone who has helped us to get this far. Many people have worked extremely hard to make this the friendliest film festival in the world.”

Billy Connolly documentary at Glasgow Film Festival 2024

Documentary Billy Connolly: Big Banana Feet has been given a refresh thanks to a British Film Institute (BFI) restoration. Rarely seen since its initial release, the film follows Billy Connolly on his 1975 Irish tour.

Hitting the road complete with legendary banana boots, the Big Yin was just getting into his comedy stride at this time. The tour culminated in his famous show at the ABC Cinema in Belfast during the Troubles. As well as shining a light on the comic legend’s stand-up comedy, the documentary also highlights the natural wit of the man off stage.

The restoration was completed by the BFI in collaboration with director Murray Grigor, producer Douglas Weir, the National Library of Scotland, the University of California and R3Store Studios. It will air at the Glasgow Film Festival on March 3 and 4.

Glasgow Film Festival 2024 runs from February 28 to March 10 at Glasgow Film Theatre as well as venues such as the Barras Art and Design, with 11 international premieres, 69 UK premieres and 15 Scottish premieres.