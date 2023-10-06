Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Golda is the latest film from Dame Helen Mirren which depicts the story of Golda Meir, the first Israeli female Prime Minister and her handling of the Yom Kippur War. Directed by Guy Nattiv, the biopic is written by Nicholas Martin and tells the story of the three weeks of the Yom Kippur War in 1973, which came to define her political tenure.

During her five years in office, Meir who was dubbed the “Iron Lady of Israel", led the state during some of its most turbulent times including the Munich Olympics massacre in 1972 and Yom Kippur War of 1973. Speaking about playing the role, Mirren revealed it is a “very delicate balance” playing people of a different heritage. Speaking on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme she explained: "I think I can see, but sometimes I can’t see, because, I can’t see who in this room is Jewish.”

So, is Golda based on a true story, who was Golda Meir and what was the Yom Kippur War? Here's everything you need to know.

Is Golda film based on a true story?

The Golda film is based on the true story of Israel's first female PM, Golda Meir and her handling of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Written by Nicholas Martin and starring Helen Mirren as Golda, the biopic tells an adapted version of the real-life event.

Golda Meir at a London Press Conference in November 1970 (Photo: Harry Dempster/Express/Getty Images)

Who was Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir?

Meir was born in Kiev on May 3, 1898. The second surviving child of Moshe Mabovitch and Blume Neiditch, in 1906 they moved to Milwaukee in the USA. In 1921, she and her husband relocated to spend time living in a Kibbutz, before moving their young family to Jerusalem where her journey in politics began.

Meir became the first female PM of Israel, serving from March 1969 to June 1974. Throughout her tenure she maintained unity within the government. She developed a reputation as a strong leader, but faced criticism for her handling of the Yom Kippur War and not acting fast enough.

Meir resigned as Prime Minister in 1974, she continued to speak publicly about politics, publishing her autobiography "My Life", in 1975 which became a New York Times best-seller. She died on December 8, 1978 at 80-years-old and was buried on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Her legacy lives on as one of the first female heads of state in the world, to this day Meir is still Israel's only female PM.

Yom Kippur War explained

The Yom Kippur War started on October 6, 1973, it lasted 19 days, claiming the lives of 2,600 Israeli soldiers. Yom Kippur is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, the holiday comes after Rosh Hashanah and the 10 Days of Awe, when Jewish people atone for their sins so their name can be added to the Book of Life. The day is marked by a 25 hour fast and five distinct Synagogue services, so when the Arab coalition made their attack, Meir and her cabinet were taken by surprise.

Golda Meir talks during a radio press conference in November 1973 in Tel Aviv (Photo: GABRIEL DUVAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel suffered heavy causalities, with Meir being blamed for not mobilising the military quickly enough. Through help from the United States, Israel was able to regain lost territory. The United Nations helped to mediate a ceasefire which took hold on October 25, 1973.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about the Yom Kippur War, Golda Director Guy Nattiv, who was born in 1973 shared how Meir had shaped his childhood. He said: "They promised us that, when we were older, we wouldn’t have to go to the army, because there would be peace, this older war will be over. I was born into this trauma, what’s called the Vietnam of Israel, because we weren’t prepared and we lost so many soldiers. It was a dreadful war. Not in the sense that every war is dreadful, but this was a big trauma for Israel after the Six-Day War, and after the victory of ’67.”

