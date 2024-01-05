Good Grief film: Netflix release date, plot, trailer, review and cast with Dan Levy

Good Grief is the directorial debut from Dan Levy who is best known for Schitt’s Creek

Dan Levy stars as Marc in his directorial debut, Good Grief (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Good Grief has finally landed on Netflix, the directorial debut from Dan Levy, who is best known for his role as the hilariously funny David Rose in Schitt’s Creek, is a sombre exploration of grief and loss, with a few jokes thrown in for good measure.

Levy has written, directed, produced and stars in the film, with the idea coming to him after his grandmother passed away. Good Grief enjoyed a limited cinema release in the US at the end of December, with reviews so far relatively mixed. So, what is Good Grief about and who stars in it alongside Levy? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Good Grief film about?

Speaking to Netflix Tudum about the project, Levy said: "A lot of people think I'm a comic. And I'm not". He continued: “I've always been a slightly more emo person than people realise. So I’ve had to reconcile this outward persona, the David Rose persona that everyone seems to think is me.” Here is the synopsis for Good Grief film from Netflix: "Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures."

Good Grief film: is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix have released a trailer ahead of the film's release and it makes for an emotional watch, in it we follow Marc as he tries to rebuild following the death of his husband, Oliver. You can watch the trailer for Good Grief below, just make sure you have some tissues ready.

Who stars in Good Grief film?

Alongside Levy, who stars as lead Marc Dreyfus, Luke Evans (Murder Mystery) plays the role of his husband Oliver, with Oscar nominee Ruth Negga (Passing) as Sophie and Himesh Patel (Yesterday) as Thomas.

Here is the cast line-up for Good Grief:

Dan Levy as Marc Dreyfus

Luke Evans as Oliver

Ruth Negga as Sophie

Himesh Patel as Thomas

Celia Imrie as Imedla

Arnaud Valois as Theo

David Bradley as Duncan

Good Grief film: reviews

Reviews for Good Grief have been relatively mixed. The Guardian awarded it a measly two out of five stars, calling it "well-intentioned but bogged down by artificial dialogue and unfunny jokes", whilst Deadline gives an overall positive review, describing it as "heartfelt and stylish".

When can I watch Good Grief film on Netflix?