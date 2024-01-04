The Brothers Sun Netflix: cast with Michelle Yeoh, release date of crime comedy series, and filming locations
Michelle Yeoh stars in crime comedy The Brothers Sun, on Netflix now
Michelle Yeoh stars as a family matriarch in crime comedy drama The Brothers Sun, which has landed on Netflix. The series follows Charles Sun, a gangster in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, who must take time out of his life as a ruthless killer to protect his family in Los Angeles when they become the target of a mysterious assassin.
With his father murdered, Charles flies to LA and is reunited with his mother and oblivious younger brother Bruce, whom he inducts into his criminal life.
The series is Yeoh’s first project of 2024, and follows her appearances in Disney+ comedy American Born Chinese, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and films Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and A Haunting in Venice. This is everything you need to know about The Brothers Sun as it lands on Netflix today.
Is there a trailer for The Brothers Sun?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of The Brothers Sun?
- Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun
- Justin Chien as Charles Sun
- Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun
- Joon Lee as TK
- Highdee Kuan as Alexis
- Alice Hewkin as June
- Jenny Yang as Xing
- Madison Hu as Grace
- Rodney To as Detective Mark Rizal
- Johnny Kou as Big Sun
- Zhan Wang as Yuan
- Yan Cui as Mrs. Chang
- Alexis Rhee as Mrs. Wong
- Winnie Wu as Mrs. Liu
- Ginny Hu Chien as Auntie Rebecca
- Toy Lei as Auntie Victoria
- Jon Xue Zhang as Blood Boots
- Ron Yuan as Frank Ma
Where was The Brothers Sun filmed?
The series was filmed on location in Los Angeles, California and Taipei City, Taiwan. Specific locations from the capital to look out for in the series include the Presidential Office Building, Bangka Lungshan Temple, the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, and Taipei 101, a skyscraper and financial centre.
Other English language projects filmed in Taipei City include Scarlett Johansson sci-fi film Lucy, and Martin Scorcese epic Silence.
When is The Brothers Sun release date?
The Brothers Sun was released on Netflix on the morning of January 4, and there are eight episodes in the series in total. You can stream the full season on the platform now.
