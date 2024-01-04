Michelle Yeoh stars in crime comedy The Brothers Sun, on Netflix now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michelle Yeoh stars as a family matriarch in crime comedy drama The Brothers Sun, which has landed on Netflix. The series follows Charles Sun, a gangster in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, who must take time out of his life as a ruthless killer to protect his family in Los Angeles when they become the target of a mysterious assassin.

With his father murdered, Charles flies to LA and is reunited with his mother and oblivious younger brother Bruce, whom he inducts into his criminal life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series is Yeoh’s first project of 2024, and follows her appearances in Disney+ comedy American Born Chinese, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and films Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and A Haunting in Venice. This is everything you need to know about The Brothers Sun as it lands on Netflix today.

Michelle Yeoh stars in The Brothers Sun

Is there a trailer for The Brothers Sun?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of The Brothers Sun?

Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun

Justin Chien as Charles Sun

Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun

Joon Lee as TK

Highdee Kuan as Alexis

Alice Hewkin as June

Jenny Yang as Xing

Madison Hu as Grace

Rodney To as Detective Mark Rizal

Johnny Kou as Big Sun

Zhan Wang as Yuan

Yan Cui as Mrs. Chang

Alexis Rhee as Mrs. Wong

Winnie Wu as Mrs. Liu

Ginny Hu Chien as Auntie Rebecca

Toy Lei as Auntie Victoria

Jon Xue Zhang as Blood Boots

Ron Yuan as Frank Ma

Where was The Brothers Sun filmed?

The series was filmed on location in Los Angeles, California and Taipei City, Taiwan. Specific locations from the capital to look out for in the series include the Presidential Office Building, Bangka Lungshan Temple, the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, and Taipei 101, a skyscraper and financial centre.

Other English language projects filmed in Taipei City include Scarlett Johansson sci-fi film Lucy, and Martin Scorcese epic Silence.

When is The Brothers Sun release date?