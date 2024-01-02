Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cast of the new season of Waterloo Road has been confirmed ahead of it airing on BBC One. The 13th season comes just eight months after series 12 aired, and features many of the same cast.

It will also feature five newcomers playing students at the school. Among them is Hattie Dynevor, the daughter of Sally Dynevor who played Sally Metcalfe on Coronation Street for 17 years, and sister Phoebe, who starred as Daphne in hit Netflix show Bridgerton.

The new series is expected to delve into the lives of some of the new students, who have been long-term school truants, and explore other dramatic stories that affect today’s students and school staff.

Waterloo Road season 13 is streaming now on BBC iPlayer

Is there a trailer for Waterloo Road series 13?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who stars in Waterloo Road season 13?

Staff

Angela Griffin as Kim Campbell

James Baxter as Joe Casey

Ryan Clayton as Sergeant Mike Rutherford

Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell

Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie

Vincent Jerome as Lindon King

Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker

Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters

Katherine Pearce as Amy Spratt

Shauna Shim as Valerie Chambers

Adam Thomas as Donte Charles

Jamie Glover as Andrew Treneman

Hattie Dynevor stars as Libby Guthrie in Waterloo Road series 13

Pupils

Noah Valentine as Preston Walters

Priyasasha Kumari as Samia Choudhry

Adam Ali as Kai Sharif

Alicia Forde as Kelly Jo Rafferty

Francesco Piacentini-Smith as Dean Weever

Liam Scholes as Noel McManus

Lucy Eleanor Begg as Caz Williams

Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters

Scarlett Thomas as Izzy Charles

Thapelo Ray as Dwayne Jackson

Inathi Rozani as Zayne Jackson

Chiamaka Ulebor as Shola Aku

Hattie Dynevor as Libby Guthrie (newcomer)

Zak Sutcliffe as Schumacher 'Schuey' Weever (newcomer)

Tillie Armartey as Stace Neville (newcomer)

Maisie Robinson as Portia Weever (newcomer)

Aabay Noor Ali as Mollie 'Mog' Richardson (newcomer)

Where is Waterloo Road season 13 filmed?

Waterloo Road is set and filmed in Greater Manchester - filming for the latest season took place at a former school building in Swinton, Salford.

The site was the location of St Ambrose Barlow Roman Catholic High School from the 1950s until the school moved to a location in Wardley in 2013. Waterloo Road has been filmed at the Swinton site since the series returned in 2023 for season 11.

The show was originally filmed at the site of a former primary school in Rochdale, until production moved to Greenock, Scotland, where it was filmed at a former secondary school until the show was first cancelled in 2015.

When is Waterloo Road season 13 on TV?

