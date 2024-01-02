Waterloo Road cast 2024: who stars in series 13 with Hattie Dynevor and James Baxter, new season release date
The Waterloo Road series 13 cast includes newcomer Hattie Dynevor and returning star James Baxter
The cast of the new season of Waterloo Road has been confirmed ahead of it airing on BBC One. The 13th season comes just eight months after series 12 aired, and features many of the same cast.
It will also feature five newcomers playing students at the school. Among them is Hattie Dynevor, the daughter of Sally Dynevor who played Sally Metcalfe on Coronation Street for 17 years, and sister Phoebe, who starred as Daphne in hit Netflix show Bridgerton.
The new series is expected to delve into the lives of some of the new students, who have been long-term school truants, and explore other dramatic stories that affect today’s students and school staff.
Is there a trailer for Waterloo Road series 13?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who stars in Waterloo Road season 13?
Staff
- Angela Griffin as Kim Campbell
- James Baxter as Joe Casey
- Ryan Clayton as Sergeant Mike Rutherford
- Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell
- Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie
- Vincent Jerome as Lindon King
- Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker
- Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters
- Katherine Pearce as Amy Spratt
- Shauna Shim as Valerie Chambers
- Adam Thomas as Donte Charles
- Jamie Glover as Andrew Treneman
Pupils
- Noah Valentine as Preston Walters
- Priyasasha Kumari as Samia Choudhry
- Adam Ali as Kai Sharif
- Alicia Forde as Kelly Jo Rafferty
- Francesco Piacentini-Smith as Dean Weever
- Liam Scholes as Noel McManus
- Lucy Eleanor Begg as Caz Williams
- Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters
- Scarlett Thomas as Izzy Charles
- Thapelo Ray as Dwayne Jackson
- Inathi Rozani as Zayne Jackson
- Chiamaka Ulebor as Shola Aku
- Hattie Dynevor as Libby Guthrie (newcomer)
- Zak Sutcliffe as Schumacher 'Schuey' Weever (newcomer)
- Tillie Armartey as Stace Neville (newcomer)
- Maisie Robinson as Portia Weever (newcomer)
- Aabay Noor Ali as Mollie 'Mog' Richardson (newcomer)
Where is Waterloo Road season 13 filmed?
Waterloo Road is set and filmed in Greater Manchester - filming for the latest season took place at a former school building in Swinton, Salford.
The site was the location of St Ambrose Barlow Roman Catholic High School from the 1950s until the school moved to a location in Wardley in 2013. Waterloo Road has been filmed at the Swinton site since the series returned in 2023 for season 11.
The show was originally filmed at the site of a former primary school in Rochdale, until production moved to Greenock, Scotland, where it was filmed at a former secondary school until the show was first cancelled in 2015.
When is Waterloo Road season 13 on TV?
Waterloo Road season 13 premieres on BBC One on Tuesday January 2 at 8pm. There are eight episodes in the series and they will be released at the same time weekly. However, the full season is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, along with the previous 12 seasons of the show.
