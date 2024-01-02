Five celebrities compete in Channel 4’s Taskmaster’s New Year treat for the chance win a strange prize

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taskmaster returns for its annual New Year Treat special with five celebrity contestants hoping to win a very odd prize. This year marks the fourth New Year special since it launched in 2021.

Greg Davies and little Alex Horne return to put the stars through their paces at the Taskmaster House with a series of new, odd, and hilarious challenges. The teaser trailer for the 2024 special gives very little away, other than the identity of the celebs who will be taking part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what we know about the Taskmaster New Year’s Treat 2024 special, and when to expect season 17 to be released.

Taskmaster's New Year Treat returns with five more celebrity contestants

Is there a trailer for Taskmaster’s New Year Treat?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who are the contestants on Taskmaster’s New Year Treat 2024?

Deborah Meaden - Dragon’s Den star and businesswoman with an estimated net worth of £40 million

Kojey Radical - Gime, hip-hop and alternative rap star known for hit songs Good, and Payback

Lenny Rush - 14 year old comedian and actor who starred in sitcom Am I Being Unreasonable? and co-hosted Children in Need 2023

Steve Backshall - Naturalist, explorer, and author known for Deadly 60, Expedition, and 2023 Sky documentary Whale

Zoe Ball - broadcaster and presenter who was the first female host of the Radio 1 and Radio 2 breakfast shows

The Taskmaster New Year's Treat trophy is a pair of golden eyebrows

What is the prize for Taskmaster’s New Year Treat 2024?

The contestant’s clearly aren’t in it for the money because there isn’t any. In fact the prize may be just about the worst one given on a British game show, and is even worse than the golden Taskmaster head that winners of the regular series take home.

For the New Year’s Treat specials, the winner of the episode always walks away with a golden coloured trophy styled on taskmaster Greg Davies’ arched eyebrows.

Of course, the champion will also win all of the objects from the first task of the episode, where contestants are asked to bring in the best ‘thing’ within very specific parameters. Last year contestants were asked to bring the ‘thing which Greg would be most surprised that you own.’

When is Taskmaster’s New Year Treat 2024 on TV?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The New Year’s special studio recording was filmed on November 27 last year, and the episode will now arrive on Channel 4 on Tuesday January 2 2024 at 9pm, a day later than previous New Year episodes. The special will be available to watch on Channel 4 online after it is first broadcast.

When is the next season of Taskmaster coming out?

Currently, a release date for season 17 of Taskmaster has not been confirmed by Channel 4, but we do know that it’s coming. In March 2023, the channel confirmed that at least six more seasons of its popular comedy game show will be made.