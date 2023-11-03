Reviews for How to Have Sex have been positive with the film receiving a standing ovation at Cannes

How to Have Sex is now available to watch in selected UK cinemas (Photo: MUBI)

How to Have Sex is one of the hottest tipped coming-of-age films to drop in UK cinemas. Directed by Molly Manning Walker, her debut feature received a standing ovation following its screening at the Cannes Film Festival, where it also picked up the Un Certain Regard Prize award.

The film tells the story of three British teenage girls as they go on their first holiday to the Greek Island of Malia following the end of their exams. Here they uncover all sorts of debauchery from drink to drugs and losing your virginity. It explores themes including sexual assault and consent all whilst focussing on the narrative of our lead character Tara who is played by Mia McKenna-Bruce (The Dumping Ground).

It has received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, with it currently boasting an impressive 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's everything you need to know about How to Have Sex.

How to Have Sex release date and trailer

How to Have Sex is available to watch in UK cinemas from Friday, November 3. Here is the official trailer ...

What is How to Have Sex about?

How to have Sex is a coming-of-age movie that follows three British teenage girls as they go on a holiday to a Greek Island of Malia following the end of their exams. Here they uncover all sorts of debauchery from drink to drugs and losing your virginity.

This is the official synopsis for How to Have Sex from MUBI: "Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday – drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the best summer of their lives."

Who stars in How to Have Sex?

How to Have Sex features a young cast line-up. Taking up the lead as Tara is Mia McKenna-Bruce who is best known for her role as Tee Taylor in The Dumping Ground. Whilst Lara Peake (Mood) and Enva Lewis play her two best friends Skye and Em. They are also joined by Shaun Thomas (Ladhood) who plays Badger and Samuel Bottomley from Ackley Bridge who plays Paddy.

How to Have Sex reviews

How to Have Sex received a standing ovation following its screening at Cannes and since then, the coming-of-age film has been scoring high with both critics and viewers alike. Empire gives the film an impressive four out of five stars explaining: "How To Have Sex neatly depicts the joy and pain of teenage girlhood."

Meanwhile, the Guardian also rates it as four out of five, describing it as an "education in consent for 24 hour party people". On Rotten Tomatoes, it has achieved a remarkable 95% on the Tomatometer, whilst IMDb has rated the movie a respectable score of 6.9 out of 10.