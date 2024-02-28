A24 has released the first trailer for their upcoming supernatural horror, "I Saw the TV Glow" (Credit: A24)

A24 continue to platform left-of-centre works, despite Academy acclaim over recent years, with the production company releasing a brand new trailer for the upcoming horror “I Saw the TV Glow” by Jane Schoenbrun.

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and screened as part of the 2024 Berlin Film Festival, follows “Teenager Owen [...] just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.”

The film marks the follow-up to Jane Schoenbrun’s debut feature, “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”, also released by A24, with their credits including “A Self-Induced Hallucination” and punk TV show “The Eyeslicer”

Early reviews since its festival release have been positive, with Rotten Tomatoes reporting the film currently certified “Fresh” with 96% of 27 critics' reviews being positive, with an average rating of 8.6/10. One of those singing the film’s praises so far is Variety’s Guy Lodge, saying "This is both promising psychodrama fodder on its own terms, and of a piece with the particular fixations Schoenbrun has established across their small oeuvre thus far."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile David Ehrlich of IndieWire wrote, "Schoenbrun's astonishing second feature manages to retain the seductive fear of their micro-budget debut and deepen its thrilling wounds of discovery even while examining them at a much larger scale"

When is “I Saw the TV Glow” released in cinemas?