The man behind iconic Disney songs including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins - Richard M Sherman - has died, aged 95.

The composer, alongside his song writing partner and brother Robert, won two Oscars in 1965 for work on Mary Poppins, while some of the brothers' best-known work includes the The Jungle Book's Trust in Me, as well as songs from Bedknobs and Broomsticks, The Aristocats and Winnie The Pooh.

They were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and received the US National Medal of the Arts in 2008.

The man behind scores of iconic Disney songs, Richard M Sherman, has died. Picture: Getty Images for Disney

Robert Sherman died in March 2012, and on Saturday, Disney said his brother passed away "due to age-related illness" at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The pair were featured in Saving Mr Banks, the 2013 film telling the story of how Mary Poppins was made. The Sherman brothers were played by actors Jason Schwartzman and US Office star BJ Novak.

Disney Animation paid tribute to Sherman on social media, writing: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Disney Legend Richard Sherman. Your songs are the soundtrack to so many of our memories, including the iconic Feed the Birds. Thank you for filling the world with your joy and for the incredible legacy of music you created."

Born in New York City on June 12, 1928, Richard won three Grammy awards and received 24 gold and platinum albums, as well as being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In recent years, his work included working with composer Fabrizio Mancinelli on the animated short film, Mushka.