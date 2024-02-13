Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Who else but Mark Ruffalo could cause such confusion regarding the MCU; it’s almost as bad as Tom Holland accidentally ruining plotlines for MCU films slated to come out shortly during his time as “Spider-Man” in the franchise. But despite reports stating that Ruffalo would return as The Hulk in “Captain American: Brave New World,” the Oscar 2024 nominee has had to explain the answer he gave a a recent film festival.

Although Ruffalo nodded and verbally confirmed his involvement in the 2025 feature when asked by the moderator, Anne Thompson, at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival subsequent reports indicate that Ruffalo misspoke. It appears he mistakenly believed he was agreeing that "Brave New World" is one of Marvel's upcoming films, rather than confirming his participation in it.

The misunderstanding went viral on social media, fueled by fan expectations and speculation surrounding other potential character developments, such as Harrison Ford's rumoured transformation into the Red Hulk. However, Marvel has not officially confirmed such plot details.

Ruffalo's inadvertent comments add to his reputation for Marvel-related PR gaffes, which include accidentally spoiling plot points for previous Marvel films. Despite the mix-up, Ruffalo did discuss his character's arc during the Q&A, highlighting his evolution from a raging maniac to an integrated character who coexists with his alter ego, Bruce Banner.

He recounted pitching this character development to Marvel studio chief Kevin Feige, who agreed to incorporate it into the broader narrative across multiple movies, although a standalone Hulk movie was never greenlit.

But if Mark Ruffalo isn’t coming back for “Captain American: Brave New World,” or the MCU as a whole, who could potentially replace him like Ruffalo replaced Edward Norton as Bruce Banner?

Who could potentially play “The Hulk” in the MCU going forward?

Zac Efron

The first of three “The Iron Claw” actors to appear on our list, Zac Efron’s transformation for the role of Kevin Von Erich once again shows that the former Disney child star is more than happy to pile on the muscle for a role, despite the CGI effects the MCU employed with Ruffalo during his time as the character. Efron also has experience working with Disney before, after his breakthrough performances in the “High School Musical” franchise, and with pretty decent comedic timing could be an ideal candidate to replace Ruffalo for the role.

Jeremy Allen White

Another person who has experience dealing with Disney, after the success of the FX series “The Bear,” Jeremy Allen White was another actor who piled on the pounds for “The Iron Claw,” where he played the tragic Kerry Von Erich. What works with White in the role is his ability to go from calm to seething during his roles, while also still maintaining an air of sensitivity to his characters. He could easily use his role as a busy New York chef de cuisine to tap into that inner anger Banner/The Hulk are feared for.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

He's better than me and I apparently know it - former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF (Credit: AEW)

A professional wrestler in the role of The Hulk? We’ve already heard that another wrestler, Seth Rollins, has allegedly had his part from the film cut but given that The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 suggested the former AEW champion as an action star for the future, they might have a point. His run at the top of All Elite Wrestling, where he practically had to carry an entire storyline almost by himself, shows that he has a decent amount of acting chops, while his squared jawline and slightly unintimidating demeanour when you’ve not made him mad might be quite a left-field choice should MCU casting directors need to make a call.

Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid (L) and Dennis Quaid attend the Giorgio Armani and Cinema Society screening of Sony Pictures Classics’ “Truth” at Museum of Modern Art on October 7, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jack Quaid is already adept at working in ensemble pieces; a wee Hughie in Prime Video’s “The Boys,” Quaid’s character throughout the series turned from a “pipsqueak” looking for justice over the death of his girlfriend to a V-injecting, part-time “supe” by the end of the third season. His unintimidating nature perfectly offsets the savagery one expects from The Hulk, and his turn in 2022’s “Scream” shows he can flip from boy-next-door to maniac in one seamless scene change.

John Cena

Just give John Cena a chance, Marvel, please? The former WWE superstar might be part of the DC Extended Universe, through his role as Peacemaker in “The Suicide Squad” and the television series based on his character, but stranger things have happened - Dave Bautista jumping from the MCU to the DCEU for example. But Cena has a proven track record balancing action and comedy throughout his career - sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. But the calmly spoken Cena could be brilliant and given, much like Jack Quaid, he’s used to ensemble pieces, could be a great fit for a new Hulk - or any musclebound hero in the MCU.

When is “Captain America: Brave New World” released?