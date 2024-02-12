Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Johnny English 4 is in the works, with reports that the fourth film in the franchise is set to start production in June.

ScreenDaily have also shared that Rowan Atkinson, who has played the lead role of Johnny English, is set to reprise his role in the spy spoof, which is a comedic spin on James Bond. They also note that the production will be produced by Working Title Films.

The first film, Johnny English was released in 2003, with sequel Johnny English Reborn coming out eight years later in 2011. The third film in the franchise Johnny English Strikes Again was released in 2018, with filming for the fourth expected to take place this summer.

Atkinson was recently seen in Wonka, starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in the role of Father Julius. So, when can we expect to see Johnny English 4? Here's everything we know so far.

What will Johnny English 4 be about?

The plot for Johnny English 4 is being kept tightly under wraps with Atkinson, who plays the lead role, expected to once again star in the spoof franchise. The actor had previously hinted that the third instalment would be his last, according to the Radio Times he said during a Reddit Ask Me Anything: "I doubt it but thank you very much for implying you'd like to see another one. But at the same time... never say never."

Where will Johnny English 4 be filmed?

According to ScreenDaily, Johnny English 4 is set to be filmed in Malta and the UK this June. They also confirmed that Atkinson would be reprising his role as lead, Johnny English.

When is the release date for Johnny English 4?

The release date for Johnny English 4 has not yet been confirmed, with filming for the latest edition in the franchise only just being revealed as taking place this summer. If all goes to plain, it's expected that Johnny English 4 will be released sometime in 2025.