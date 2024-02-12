Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Deadpool 3 trailer has officially dropped at the Super Bowl, giving us a first look at what to expect from the third instalment, along with its official title, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds is back as Wade Wilson for Deadpool 3, but this time there's another familiar face joining him as Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine. We last saw Jackman, who has played the role nine times, as Wolverine in Logan in 2017. With this movie being the first to see Reynolds and Jackman reunite since X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009.

The highly-anticipated Marvel movie officially wrapped filming in January after it was struck with lengthy delays following the SAG-AFTRA strike. Reynolds celebrated by sharing a snap of his crotch in the recognisable Deadpool costume on social media where he thanked Jackman, along with director Shawn Levy.

Here's everything we know so far about Deadpool 3 and how you can watch that first look trailer.

Is there a Deadpool 3 trailer?

The first Deadpool 3 trailer officially dropped at the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11) and gave fans lots of clues about what to expect in the third instalment, titled, Deadpool & Wolverine.

It first kicks off with Wade Wilson celebrating a birthday with his nearest and dearest, including Vanessa (remember she was brought back to life at the end of Deadpool 2), however the festivities are interrupted by the Time Variance Authority, the multiverse organisation we first met in the Disney+ series Loki, who have tracked down Wilson for a special mission. The trailer also includes the silhouette of none other than Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. You can watch the full trailer for Deadpool 3 below.

Reynolds took to social media to share the trailer after it first played at the Super Bowl, alongside the caption: "The Third Coming". He shared an additional post which showed a picture of two heart friendship necklaces, one for Deadpool and one for Wolverine, and said: "Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket."

When is the release date for Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will be coming to UK cinemas on July 26, 2024. The third instalment in the franchise was originally due to hit cinemas on May 3, but the film has been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike last year.