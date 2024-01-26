Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deadpool 3 has finally wrapped, with Ryan Reynolds celebrating the only way he knows how - with a snap of his crotch.

The highly-anticipated third instalment of the Marvel franchise has been met with lengthly delays following the SAG-AFTRA strike, but filming is finally over, with Reynolds taking to social media to thank fellow co-star Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy, alongside a picture of his crotch in the recognisable Deadpool costume.

The caption reads: "The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman... all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect. I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th."

Hugh Jackman, who has reprised his role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 also celebrated the film wrapping, thanking Reynolds and the director, describing them as "two of my best mates", he also poked fun at being able to shave off his signature Wolverine beard.

Taking to social media he said: "What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you. Literally! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave."

When is the release date for Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 was originally due to hit cinemas on May 3, but the film has been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike last year. It will now be available to watch in UK cinemas on July 26, 2024.

The latest Deadpool film will see Reynolds and Jackman reunite after previously starring in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, which failed to impress critics and scored low reviews.