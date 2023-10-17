When is the Deadpool 3 release date and will Taylor Swift be in the movie?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marvel fans speculate that Taylor Swift may have been cast in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie after she was spotted hanging out with stars of the movie Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and the film director Shawn Levy at the Kansas City Chiefs game on October 1.

The Lover singer, 33, attended the game with bestie Blake Lively - wife of Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds - and the rest of A-list encourage to watch her new beau Travis Kelce play against the New York Jets. Marvel fans took the sighting of them all hanging out together as confirmation that Swiftie will be ‘Dazzler’ in the next movie .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Wrap Shawn Levy discussed the Deadpool movie release date - which is currently set for May 3 2024, however, the SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed the completion of the movie. He explained: “The actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

When it came to the Swift rumours, Deadpool director Shawn Levy said: “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

Dazzler (Alison Blaire) is a superheroine from the Marvel X-Men comic books. She is a mutant with the power to turn sound vibrations into light and energy beams. Seems like the perfect role for superstar singer Taylor Swift.

Will Taylor Swift be on the YouTube series Hot Ones?

The Hot Ones production team First We Feast shared a cryptic post on Instagram hinting at which celebrity would be the next challenger on the show. The YouTube series hosted by Sean Evans sees celebrities being interviewed whilst attempting to complete rounds of chicken wings coated in spicy hot sauce. Previous guests included NSYNC, Cardi B and Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The words “Challenge Accepted” appeared in a video post alongside the caption which read: “Are you ready for it?” the line which is usually associated with Taylor Swift's hit single “Ready For It?” from her Reputation album (2017).

Taylor Swift fans thinking they had cracked the code flooded the comment section with their excitement before First We Feast hid comments and soon after turned comments off. Appearing to be a complete misunderstanding, the company shared another post that read “we are fellow Swifties too, we come in peace.”