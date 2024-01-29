Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elizabeth Banks leads the cast of 2024 animated family film Migration, coming to cinemas in the UK. Migration is the latest animation from Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me, Minions, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The film was written by Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus, and writer for School of Rock, Pitch Perfect 3, and The Emoji Movie. Migration was released in the US and several other countries in December, but it is finally coming to UK cinemas next month.

Elizabeth Banks stars in Illumination animation film Migration

Is there a trailer for Migration?

Yes, watch it here:

What is Migration about?

A family of ducks living in a New England forest try to convince their overprotective father, Mack Mallard, to go on the vacation of a lifetime. Eventually Mack relents, and the family, along with their uncle Dan, set off on their great migration to Jamaica.

However, the ducks fly north by mistake and find themselves in New York City, where they encounter a strange heron, and a duck farm which they set about freeing. Over their adventure, Mack finally finds the opportunity to bond with his long-suffering family.

Who is in the cast of Migration?

Kumail Nanjiani as Mack

Tresi Gazal as Gwen

Elizabeth Banks as Pam

Caspar Jennings as Dax

Isabela Merced as Kim

Danny DeVito as Uncle Dan

Carol Kane as Erin

Awkwafina as Chump

Keegan-Michael Key as Delroy

David Mitchell as GooGoo

What is the age certificate for Migration?

Migration is rated U and is likely to be suitable for children of any age - the film does not contain any profanity or violence, and all of the action scenes are played for laughs.

When is the release date of Migration?