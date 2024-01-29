Migration movie 2024: UK cinema release date of animated family film cast with Elizabeth Banks, and trailer
Elizabeth Banks and Danny DeVito star in animated film Migration, from the creators of Minions
Elizabeth Banks leads the cast of 2024 animated family film Migration, coming to cinemas in the UK. Migration is the latest animation from Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me, Minions, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
The film was written by Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus, and writer for School of Rock, Pitch Perfect 3, and The Emoji Movie. Migration was released in the US and several other countries in December, but it is finally coming to UK cinemas next month.
Is there a trailer for Migration?
Yes, watch it here:
What is Migration about?
A family of ducks living in a New England forest try to convince their overprotective father, Mack Mallard, to go on the vacation of a lifetime. Eventually Mack relents, and the family, along with their uncle Dan, set off on their great migration to Jamaica.
However, the ducks fly north by mistake and find themselves in New York City, where they encounter a strange heron, and a duck farm which they set about freeing. Over their adventure, Mack finally finds the opportunity to bond with his long-suffering family.
Who is in the cast of Migration?
- Kumail Nanjiani as Mack
- Tresi Gazal as Gwen
- Elizabeth Banks as Pam
- Caspar Jennings as Dax
- Isabela Merced as Kim
- Danny DeVito as Uncle Dan
- Carol Kane as Erin
- Awkwafina as Chump
- Keegan-Michael Key as Delroy
- David Mitchell as GooGoo
What is the age certificate for Migration?
Migration is rated U and is likely to be suitable for children of any age - the film does not contain any profanity or violence, and all of the action scenes are played for laughs.
When is the release date of Migration?
Migration will be released in the UK exclusively in cinemas on Tuesday February 2 2024.
