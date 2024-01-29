Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire comes to cinemas this year, and a new trailer has been released for the sci-fi sequel which features Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and more reprising their iconic roles.

After the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Ghostbusters discover an ancient artefact which releases an evil force that could devastate mankind. With the threat of a second ice age sending humanity back to the stone age, the new and old generation fo Ghostbusters must work together to save the world once more.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is in UK cinemas from March 22

Is there a trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

Several stars of the original Ghostbusters movie and its 1989 sequel will return, having already reprised their roles in Afterlife in 2021. These include Bill Murray as and Dan Aykroyd as chief Ghostbusters Dr. Peter Venkman and Dr. Raymond Stantz, and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz, who worked as a secretary for the Ghostbusters.

Ernie Hudson will also return as Winston Zeddemore, a fellow Ghostbuster who reunited with his former colleagues in the previous film. William Atherton is set to return as Environmental Protection Agency Inspector Walter Peck, a minor antagonist to the Ghostbusters in the first two films - the character did not feature in Afterlife. Also returning is the foul smelling, bad manner pea-green ghost, Slimer.

Reprising their roles from Afterlife are Carrie Coon as Callie, Paul Rudd as Grooberson, Finn Wolfhard as Trevor, Mckenna Grace as Phoebe, Logan Kim as Podcast, Celeste O'Connor as Lucky.

New to the Ghostbusters franchise are comedian James Acaster who will play an as yet unrevealed role in Frozen Empire, as well as, Kumail Nanjiani Patton Oswalt, and Emily Alyn Lind, whose roles have also not been confirmed.

When is the release date for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be released in the UK exclusively in cinemas on March 22 2024. A streaming release has not yet been confirmed for the film.

Where can you watch the other Ghostbusters films?

Ghostbusters (1984) is currently available to stream on NOW TV, or to rent or buy from Apple TV, the Sky Store, Amazon, and more. Ghostbusters 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and the 2016 reboot is available on Prime and Netflix.