When there's something strange in your neighbourhood, there's only one crew you really want to call. And thankfully, the Ghostbusters are on hand thanks to the success of a 2021 reboot.

Following Ghostbusters Afterlife, a sequel has been announced for 2024 that will see the newcast team up with the iconic 1980s cast. That means the likes of Paul Rudd and Mckenna Grace will team up with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

But while fans will undoubtedly reel in the nostalgic feel of the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise, we will also see plenty of new action too. For example, the film will see New York experience the Death Chill - a fatal frost that envelopes the city in the middle of a sweltering summer.

But who makes up the cast? Who is directing the film? And finally, when is it out? NationalWorld has you covered.

Who is in the cast for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

The film will star Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

There are also rumours that UK comedian James Acaster has a role in the film.

What is the plot of the film?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire logo (Sony Pictures)

The official synopsis for the film reads: "In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

"But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

There may even just be a major death - or two - on the cards.

In a discussion with USA Today, Dan Aykroyd tellingly revealed that he wants his character Ray and Murray’s Peter to be killed in the next film and have their ghosts guide the new Ghostbusters in spirit form.

Who is directing the film?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife's director Jason Reitman is returning as a co-writer of a script he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. Kenan is serving as the director this time around though.