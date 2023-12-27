Universal already has theme parks in Florida, California, Japan, China and Singapore - and now the UK will soon have an attraction to join this list

Universal's planned theme park in the UK has been generating a buzz for quite some time and earlier this month, those rumours were finally confirmed, highlighting a location for the proposals many might not have envisaged. Universal already has theme parks in Florida, California, Japan, China and Singapore. And soon Bedford, England could join this list.

The Hollywood studio has already "acquired land" in Bedford for the site. In a statement, a spokesperson said: "It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community."

Universal Studios Bedford: Plans so far

Plans for the site are said to be "at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site". That being said, land has already been purchased.

The site is only a 15-minute drive from Bedford's town centre and it covers acres of land on either side of Manor Road and Kempston Hardwick station. Universal Destinations & Experiences aims to replicate the success of the likes of Legoland, Thorpe Park and Alton Towers in the UK which remain extremely popular attractions.

Universal has been expanding heavily since the pandemic, with fresh attractions at its long-popular US and Japanese destinations, a whole new park in Beijing in 2021, and another in Florida in 2025.

Given that this is the first Universal theme park in the UK, it would likely include all the attractions of a full theme park such as outdoor rollercoasters and immersive rides. But as other UK theme parks close for the winter and autumn, Universal may seek to take up a similar approach to its Beijing attraction. Here, more attractions are indoors due to weather concerns.

Universal is known for its franchise films such as Fast and Furious, Despicable Me, and Jurassic World. Its theme parks in Osaka, Japan and Hollywood also have entire areas dedicated to Super Nintendo and Harry Potter.

If the plans in the UK are successful, the theme park will likely also feature areas dedicated to particular franchises. As there is already a Harry Potter dedicated attraction in Hertfordshire, there's a suggestion that focussed attractions in Bedford could be centred around Paddington or James Bond as Universal distributed the last 007 film No Time To Die.

Lord of the Rings has also crept into the conversation. But whatever is chosen, we likely won't find out until later this decade or perhaps even 2030 - the likely timescale of when building works could be completed.