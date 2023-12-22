Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a good year for cinema, with audiences returning to the silver screen in 2023, despite continued concerns over the existence of the pastime owing to many cinema franchises closing locations throughout the year. While there might be a perceived “superhero rot” setting in for some genres, others have experienced an upsurge in popularity.

But for all the success, there have also been some disappointments throughout 2023, and they almost all seem to involve comic book franchises. “The Marvels” starring Brie Larson became the least successful MCU movie at the box office since the cinematic universe began, while the long-awaited return of Indiana Jones in “Dial of Destiny” seems rather muted at the box office in the end.

So what have been some of 2023’s cinematic disappointments at the box office this year, in terms not of critical evaluation but of sheer box office numbers compared to their studio budgets?

The Little Mermaid:

The live-action remake of Disney's cherished classic, "The Little Mermaid," boasted a staggering $250 million budget but only managed to gross $563 million worldwide. The film's underwhelming performance has been attributed to the utilization of CGI animation, which some audiences found lacking compared to the charm of traditional animation. Additionally, critics and viewers alike expressed concerns about the perceived lack of originality in the remake, as it struggled to capture the magic of the original animated masterpiece.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods:

As the sequel to a previously successful superhero film, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" faced unexpected challenges. Despite a $133 million global box office against a $125 million budget, the film fell short of expectations. Possible contributors to its underperformance include franchise fatigue, with audiences potentially growing tired of superhero content, and stiff competition from other high-profile superhero releases during the same period.

The Flash:

DC's "The Flash" encountered significant hurdles, including controversies surrounding lead actor Ezra Miller, which likely impacted its reception. Despite a substantial $200 million budget, the film only managed to generate $270 million worldwide. The combination of negative publicity and financial disappointment suggests that the film struggled to resonate with audiences and faced challenges in overcoming the controversies associated with its production.

Blue Beetle:

DC's attempt to establish a new superhero franchise with "Blue Beetle" faced moderate success, grossing $129 million globally against a $100 million budget. Some industry observers speculate that the film might have fared better if released directly on streaming platforms, suggesting that its performance was hindered by factors such as limited marketing and competition in the theatrical market.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The third instalment in the "Ant-Man" series, "Quantumania," fell short of expectations, earning $620 million worldwide against a $150 million budget. Possible contributing factors include franchise fatigue, as well as a lukewarm critical reception. The film struggled to match the success of its predecessors, suggesting that the superhero genre may be facing challenges in maintaining audience engagement.

Haunted Mansion:

The live-action remake of Disney's "Haunted Mansion" experienced disappointment, grossing only $117.5 million globally on an $80 million budget. The lacklustre performance may be attributed to a combination of factors, including a lukewarm reception from audiences and the challenges of adapting a theme park attraction into a successful cinematic experience once again - plus the first adaptation starring Eddie Murphy wasn’t successful in the first place…

Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken:

