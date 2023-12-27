South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, found dead today, was best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite - here's the other films he starred in

Lee Sun-kyun was found dead in car in Seoul

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has died according to the country's emergency office. The actor, 48, was found dead in a car in a Seoul park on December 27.

Lee had been under investigation by Korean police for his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs which involved him being questioned for 19 hours over the weekend. He was found after his wife reported to police he had left the house and left behind what appeared to be a suicide note, reports South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Lee was known to international audiences for his role in Parasite, in which he played the patriarch of a wealthy family. The film gained huge popularity across the world, and became the first foreign film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, while also picking up another three Oscars during the 2020 ceremony.

Given his sad death, viewers of Parasite may be wondering what other films and TV shows Lee had been in.

What else was Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun in?

As a graduate of South Korea’s prestigious Korea National University of Arts, Lee made his acting debut in 2001 in a television sitcom titled Lovers. Lee also starred in the 2012 Korean thriller Helpless and also starred in the Korean romantic comedy All About My Wife (2012). Two years later, he starred in the black comedy A Hard Day (2014).

Earlier in his career, Lee acted in supporting or minor roles for TV shows such as Drama City and he was cast in Coffee Prince in 2007. He also received acclaim for his role in Paju (2009) - the tae of a Korean schoolgirl.

As well as Parasite in 2019, Lee later starred in Apple TV+'s first Korean-language series which launched in 2021 called Dr Brian - the tale of a neurologist who hunts for clues to a mysterious family accident through brain experiments on others. Lee's last film was the horror film Sleep where he portrayed a sleepwalking husband who finds himself in horrifying circumstances.