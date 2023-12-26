It's been a busy and productive years for some - these are the celebrities who top the rich list in 2023

Some stars are enjoying a bulging bank account as 2023 draws to a close, after the past 12 months brought more earnings to the biggest celebrities in the world.

While most of us will be enjoying a modest Christmas and New Year period, it will likely not be the same for these stars. Here are the celebrities with the biggest net worth in 2023, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

1. Jami Gerts - $8bn

This actress, philanthropist and businesswoman may not be a household name when it comes to acting but she has certainly put her money where her mouth is when it comes to building her fortune. Gertz, who starred in films such as The Lost Boys and Crossroads, is the part owner of two major sporting teams in the US - the Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB (Major League Baseball), and the Atlanta Hawks of the NBL (National Basketball League).

2. Steven Spielberg - $8bn

This Oscar-winning, celebrated filmmaker holds an eye-watering net worth of $8bn and is the most financially successful filmmaker in cinematic history. In 2023, his influence was still celebrated, with Tiem magazine naming him as their first recipient of the TIME100 Impact Award, given to those with huge influence in their field.

3. George Lucas - $7bn

Like is Hollywood counterpart, George Lucas has seen major success at the box office over the years, having created the powerhouse Star Wars franchise. Fast forward 46 years since the release of the first film, and the franchise has grown into a media empire, earning Lucas a pretty penny in return.

4. Oprah Winfrey - $3.5bn

Former talk-show host Oprah Winfrey has frequently been named as one of the highest earning celebrities over the years. Her prolific work in the media industry, from producing to acting, has seen her personal wealth soar.

5. Jay-Z - $2bn

This business mogul has reportedly earned himself a healthy pay packet over the past few years after gaining prominence as a rapper first and foremost. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has ventured into business, founding the record company Roc Nation and later went on to be named the wealthiest musician in the world.

6. Kim Kardashian - $1.7bn

Kim Kardashian may be known to most for her turn on the synonymous reality TV show starring her famous family, but her business ventures have seen the businesswoman grow her personal wealth massively. Her popular underwear and loungewear company 'Skims' is valued at over $4bn, with Kim also picking up her weather from other products, social media endorsements and her recent acting credits.

7. Rihanna - $1.7bn

This singer has grown a huge empire following chart success in the 2000s and 2010s. Rihanna's biggest business venture has been her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, however she has also seen success with lingerie brand Savage X Fenty and collaborations with companies such as Puma. As of 2023, she is the highest earning female musician.

8. Sir Paul McCartney - $1.2bn

Legendary singer-songwriter and former Beatle, Sir Paul McCartney, continues to expand his net worth, and has been labelled the UK's richest celebrity. McCartney earns a huge amount from music publishing, owning a catalogue of around 25,000 copywrites including musicals Guys and Dolls, Annie and Grease.

9. Slavica Eclestone - $1.2bn

Slavica is the ex-wife of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. A former model, Slavica was first ranked on the sunday Time Rich List after earning and eye-watering £740m in her divorce form her ex-husband.

10. David Copperfield - $1bn