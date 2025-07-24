Aaron Taylor-Johnson is far and away the most likely candidate to be the next James Bond.

It has been more than four years since 007’s last outing, No Time To Die - which was Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance as the character.

Since then, Amazon MGM Studios has gained full creative control of the franchise, and appointed a director in Dune's Denis Villeneuve.

There have also been rumours of relaunching the franchise as a 1950s/60s period piece, with a younger actor taking the mantle, although this remains unconfirmed.

In the meantime, the bookies have dramatically slashed the odds for Taylor-Johnson to be cast in the lead role.

A spokesperson for VegasInsider said: “Despite rumours that Amazon is seeking an actor under 30 for the next James Bond movie, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is in his mid 30s, remains as the frontrunner, according to the latest odds tracking.

“He has been the most consistent name in the conversation for years, and his recent appointment as an Omega ambassador -long associated with the Bond franchise- only added fuel to the speculation.

“With Werewulf, a medieval Robert Eggers horror, being his only major upcoming project that we currently know of, Taylor-Johnson's schedule is seemingly leaving enough room for a Bond commitment.”

See below for the full implied probability odds for the next James Bond:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 29.5 per cent

Theo James - 15.7 per cent

Harris Dickinson - 15 per cent

Aaron Pierre - 14.5 per cent

Tom Holland - 13.6 per cent

Jacob Elordi - 11.8 per cent

Jack Lowden - 8.8 per cent

James Norton - 8.6 per cent

Henry Cavill - 8.4 per cent

Scott Rose-Marsh - 7.7 per cent

Callum Turner - 6.5 per cent

Patrick Gibson - 5.1 per cent

James Nelson-Joyce - 5 per cent

Sam C. Wilson - 4.3 per cent

Josh O’Connor - 3.8 per cent