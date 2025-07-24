Next James Bond odds: Aaron Taylor-Johnson now the clear favourite - but who else is in the running
It has been more than four years since 007’s last outing, No Time To Die - which was Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance as the character.
Since then, Amazon MGM Studios has gained full creative control of the franchise, and appointed a director in Dune's Denis Villeneuve.
There have also been rumours of relaunching the franchise as a 1950s/60s period piece, with a younger actor taking the mantle, although this remains unconfirmed.
In the meantime, the bookies have dramatically slashed the odds for Taylor-Johnson to be cast in the lead role.
A spokesperson for VegasInsider said: “Despite rumours that Amazon is seeking an actor under 30 for the next James Bond movie, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is in his mid 30s, remains as the frontrunner, according to the latest odds tracking.
“He has been the most consistent name in the conversation for years, and his recent appointment as an Omega ambassador -long associated with the Bond franchise- only added fuel to the speculation.
“With Werewulf, a medieval Robert Eggers horror, being his only major upcoming project that we currently know of, Taylor-Johnson's schedule is seemingly leaving enough room for a Bond commitment.”
See below for the full implied probability odds for the next James Bond:
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 29.5 per cent
Theo James - 15.7 per cent
Harris Dickinson - 15 per cent
Aaron Pierre - 14.5 per cent
Tom Holland - 13.6 per cent
Jacob Elordi - 11.8 per cent
Jack Lowden - 8.8 per cent
James Norton - 8.6 per cent
Henry Cavill - 8.4 per cent
Scott Rose-Marsh - 7.7 per cent
Callum Turner - 6.5 per cent
Patrick Gibson - 5.1 per cent
James Nelson-Joyce - 5 per cent
Sam C. Wilson - 4.3 per cent
Josh O’Connor - 3.8 per cent
