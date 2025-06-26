The director of the much-awaited next James Bond film has been revealed.

Denis Villeneuve will take the helm in the first movie to be made after Amazon MGM studios bought the rights to the franchise.

Who is Denis Villeneuve?

The Canadian filmmaker and four-time Oscar nominee has seen critical acclaim and box office success with the Dune franchise, as well as with Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival.

Villeneuve, 57, was born in the village of Gentilly in Bécancour, Quebec, to Nicole Demers, a homemaker, and Jean Villeneuve, a notary. He is the eldest of four siblings and his younger brother, Martin, also became a filmmaker.

What has Denis Villeneuve said about James Bond?

Villeneuve has described himself as a “die-hard” James Bond fan.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery,” he said.

“I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour.”

Villeneuve will also serve as executive producer, alongside his wife Tanya Lapointe.

What else is Amazon doing with James Bond?

It marks the latest step in a major overhaul of the iconic British spy franchise, following Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson handing over creative control to Amazon MGM Studios as part of a lucrative deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Broccoli family, long the force behind the Bond films, agreed to co-own the intellectual property and granted Amazon the ability to move forward without their creative approval.

There are rumours that TV spin-offs will also be in the wings.

Who will produce the next James Bond film?

Spider-Man’s Amy Pascal and Harry Potter’s David Heyman are the new producers. The pair have always said that they would secure a director and develop a screenplay before casting the next super spy.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said he was “honoured” to have the acclaimed director on board.

“He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From Blade Runner 2049 to Arrival to the Dune films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theatres,” he said.

“James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Who will be the next James Bond?

That is the big question. There seems to be a new favourite every month, but after Idris Elba, James Norton and Henry Cavill were heavily tipped over the last couple of years, the current front-runners appear to be Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James and Aaron Pierre.

James Bond’s last outing - Daniel Craig’s last after 15 years and four films, following Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Skyfall, was No Time To Die in 2021.